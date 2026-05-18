Met Police Estimate 60,000 at Unite The Kingdom Rally, Tommy Claims Millions

The Unite The Kingdom rally took place in london/">London on Saturday, drawing an official crowd of around 60,000, according to the Metropolitan Police. The event, organised by Tommy Robinson, was touted as a patriotic march aiming to ‘unite the kingdom’ amid political tensions. Robinson, however, insists millions of people attended, fueling debate over the true turnout.

Official Numbers Revealed

The Met Police used their helicopter and CCTV to estimate that roughly 60,000 people gathered for the rally. This figure is significantly lower than the previous September 2025 march, which police estimated at around 150,000 attendees. Despite this, Robinson maintains that the numbers were in the millions, a claim not supported by official data.

Robinsons Helicopter Promise

Before the rally, Tommy Robinson requested funds from supporters to hire a helicopter for aerial footage, aiming to provide clear evidence of turnout and counteract claims of underestimation. Whether this helicopter was secured remains unclear. The Met Police’s surveillance remains the primary source for official crowd figures.

Social Media Misinformation

The true size of the crowd has been disputed online, with some users, especially from abroad, sharing misleading images falsely claiming large turnouts. Notably, some footage circulating was from a Shakira concert in Rio de Janeiro, unrelated to the event in London, contributing to confusion over actual numbers.

Political Impact And Public Perception

The discrepancy in attendance figures has sparked debate about media bias and political spin. Supporters argue the government and press are downplaying the movement’s success, while critics accuse Robinson of inflating figures to boost his cause. Regardless, the rally showcased a significant, but clearly defined, level of public mobilisation.

Entertainment Falls Flat

The event’s entertainment was widely criticised, including a notably poor Zoom performance by Tamer Hassan and a badly received rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. Social media reactions labelled the act as unintentionally amusing and a missed opportunity to energise the crowd.