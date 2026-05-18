Four Italian Divers Found Dead in Maldives Underwater Cave Tragedy

Four Italian divers were found dead in the Maldives after going missing last week while exploring deep underwater caves. The group, which included marine biologists and researchers, failed to resurface from depths of around 50 metres. The discovery followed an intensive search operation by Maldivian authorities and military divers.

Deadly Cave Dive

The five Italians had been exploring a series of underwater caves approximately 50 metres deep when they disappeared. Their bodies were recovered after days of challenging search missions that were temporarily suspended due to poor weather conditions.

Rescue Efforts Costly

The search was hampered not only by the weather but also by the tragic death of Sergeant Major Mohammed Mahdi, a Maldivian military diver who fell ill during the hazardous recovery operations. His sacrifice was honoured by both Maldivian officials and the Italian government.

Victims Identified

Monica Montefalcone, associate professor of ecology at the University of Genoa

Giorgia Sommacal, Monica’s daughter

Federico Gualtieri, marine biologist

Muriel Oddenino, researcher

Gianluca Benedetti, diving instructor

The body of Gianluca Benedetti was found near the cave’s entrance, with the other victims located inside the cave system. The incident is reported to be the worst diving accident in Maldives history.

Official Response

The Maldivian military described the mission as a “very high risk, dangerous operation,” and the Italian Embassy in Sri Lanka is coordinating consular support for the victims’ families. Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani paid tribute to both the victims and the Maldivian serviceman, reflecting on the shared sorrow between the two nations.