Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

DIVING TRAGEDY PICTURED Four Italian Divers Found Dead in Maldives Underwater Cave Tragedy

Four Italian Divers Found Dead in Maldives Underwater Cave Tragedy

Four Italian divers were found dead in the Maldives after going missing last week while exploring deep underwater caves. The group, which included marine biologists and researchers, failed to resurface from depths of around 50 metres. The discovery followed an intensive search operation by Maldivian authorities and military divers.

Deadly Cave Dive

The five Italians had been exploring a series of underwater caves approximately 50 metres deep when they disappeared. Their bodies were recovered after days of challenging search missions that were temporarily suspended due to poor weather conditions.

Rescue Efforts Costly

The search was hampered not only by the weather but also by the tragic death of Sergeant Major Mohammed Mahdi, a Maldivian military diver who fell ill during the hazardous recovery operations. His sacrifice was honoured by both Maldivian officials and the Italian government.

Victims Identified

  • Monica Montefalcone, associate professor of ecology at the University of Genoa
  • Giorgia Sommacal, Monica’s daughter
  • Federico Gualtieri, marine biologist
  • Muriel Oddenino, researcher
  • Gianluca Benedetti, diving instructor

The body of Gianluca Benedetti was found near the cave’s entrance, with the other victims located inside the cave system. The incident is reported to be the worst diving accident in Maldives history.

Official Response

The Maldivian military described the mission as a “very high risk, dangerous operation,” and the Italian Embassy in Sri Lanka is coordinating consular support for the victims’ families. Italy’s foreign minister Antonio Tajani paid tribute to both the victims and the Maldivian serviceman, reflecting on the shared sorrow between the two nations.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

VAN CRASH Two Hospitalised After Late-Night Van Crash on M25 Near Sevenoaks

UK News
Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

MULTIPLE ARRESTS Multiple Arrests Made After Woman Stabbed in Huddersfield

UK News
EastEnders Special Week Set To Change Everything In Albert Square

SOAP DRAMA EastEnders Special Week Set To Change Everything In Albert Square

UK News
Birmingham Man Jailed for Daylight Sexual Assaults in Victoria Square

SEX ATTACKER JAILED Birmingham Man Jailed for Daylight Sexual Assaults in Victoria Square

UK News

POLICE ACTION Italian Police Step Up Checks After Moderna Attack Threat

UK News

THE UGLY Tommy Robinson Claims Supporters “Behaved Impeccably” As Police Footage Tells Different Story

UK News
Bolton Man Jailed for Christmas Day Assault and Killing of Rescue Dog

ANIMAL ATTACK Bolton Man Jailed for Christmas Day Assault and Killing of Rescue Dog

UK News
UK Family Accuses Government of Failing Jailed Couple in Iran

DIPLOMASTIC ROW UK Family Accuses Government of Failing Jailed Couple in Iran

UK News
Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

COLD CASE REVIEW Lee Boxell Cold Case Review Launched in Surrey Over 1988 Disappearance

UK News
Firearm Discharged at Russell Road Home Chingford in Early Morning Incident

GUNSHOT HORROR Firearm Discharged at Russell Road Home Chingford in Early Morning Incident

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

LABOUR CRISIS Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

UK News
Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

Deputy PM David Lammy Rules Out Keir Starmer Resignation Amid Labour Turmoil

UK News
£9,000 Illegal Vapes and Tobacco Seized in Hampshire Police Raid

VAPE RAID £9,000 Illegal Vapes and Tobacco Seized in Hampshire Police Raid

UK News
£9,000 Illegal Vapes and Tobacco Seized in Hampshire Police Raid

£9,000 Illegal Vapes and Tobacco Seized in Hampshire Police Raid

UK News
Accident on A13 Westbound in Grays Causes Long Delays and Lane Closures

TRAFFIC JAM Accident on A13 Westbound in Grays Causes Long Delays and Lane Closures

UK News
Accident on A13 Westbound in Grays Causes Long Delays and Lane Closures

Accident on A13 Westbound in Grays Causes Long Delays and Lane Closures

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

VIOLENT ATTACK Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

UK News
Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

Man Jailed for Brutal Attack on 85-Year-Old in Salisbury

UK News
People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

SMUGGLING SURGE People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

UK News
People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

People Smuggling Arrests Soar 55 Percent in UK and Abroad 2026

UK News
Maidstone Man Jailed for Cannabis Farm Above Takeaway and Electricity Theft

DRUGS BUST Maidstone Man Jailed for Cannabis Farm Above Takeaway and Electricity Theft

UK News
Maidstone Man Jailed for Cannabis Farm Above Takeaway and Electricity Theft

Maidstone Man Jailed for Cannabis Farm Above Takeaway and Electricity Theft

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
48 Hospital Staff Illegally Access Southport Stabbing Victims’ Records

PRIVACY BREACH 48 Hospital Staff Illegally Access Southport Stabbing Victims’ Records

UK News
48 Hospital Staff Illegally Access Southport Stabbing Victims’ Records

48 Hospital Staff Illegally Access Southport Stabbing Victims’ Records

UK News
Joshua Masih jailed for repeated violent rape in Irvine

BRUTAL ATTACK Joshua Masih jailed for repeated violent rape in Irvine

UK News
Joshua Masih jailed for repeated violent rape in Irvine

Joshua Masih jailed for repeated violent rape in Irvine

UK News
Mother Dies in Bristol Home Explosion Linked to Ex Partner

BLAST TRAGEDY Mother Dies in Bristol Home Explosion Linked to Ex Partner

UK News
Mother Dies in Bristol Home Explosion Linked to Ex Partner

Mother Dies in Bristol Home Explosion Linked to Ex Partner

UK News
Watch Live