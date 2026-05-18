Joshua Masih jailed for repeated violent rape in Irvine

Joshua Masih, 25, formerly of Stevenston, North Ayrshire, has been handed a five-year prison sentence for repeatedly raping a woman at an Irvine address. The High Court in Kilmarnock convicted Masih following offences that took place between May 2020 and January 2022. Police confirmed the attacks included physical violence and sexual assault.

Brutal Assaults Uncovered

During the attacks, Masih forced the woman onto a bed, pinned her down, pulled off her clothing, and raped her while placing his arm across her neck. The jury found the evidence compelling, leading to his conviction.

Legal Outcome

Sentencing took place on 15 May, with Masih receiving five years in prison. The sentence was backdated to April. He was also ordered to join the sex offenders’ register and is subject to a 10-year non-harassment order preventing contact with the victim.

Perpetrator Maintains Innocence

Despite the conviction, Masih continues to deny the charges. The court, however, found the prosecution’s case strong enough to convict.

Protection For Victim

The imposed non-contact order aims to safeguard the victim, ensuring she is protected from further harm and harassment by Masih.