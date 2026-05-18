£9,000 Illegal Vapes and Tobacco Seized in Hampshire Police Raid

Hampshire County Council Trading Standards, supported by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, seized almost £9,000 worth of illegal vapes, cigarettes, and hand-rolling tobacco during a May 13 raid in Hampshire. Operating alongside the Modern Slavery & Organised Immigration Crime team, New Milton Neighbourhood Policing Team, and Immigration Enforcement, the targeted operation aimed to disrupt illicit tobacco and vape sales.

Multi-agency Crackdown

The coordinated action involved inspections at two retail premises in the county’s town centre, backed by a specially trained detection dog named George, who helped uncover concealed illegal stock. Following local community reports, officers conducted enforcement and compliance visits to tackle criminal trading.

Seizure Details

First store: 108 cigarette packets (2,160 sticks), 14 pouches of hand-rolling tobacco, 115 illegal vapes

Second store: 57 cigarette packets, 15 pouches of hand-rolling tobacco, 2 illegal vapes

Linked vehicle searched, uncovering 824 cigarette packets and 216 tobacco pouches

The total value of seized illegal goods reached an estimated £8,989, with the equivalent legally sold items valued at £17,802 at retail prices.

Impact On Local Communities

PC Antony Waghorn from the MSOIC unit emphasised the harmful effects of illicit tobacco trade: “This kind of criminality exploits people, harms local residents, and undermines legitimate businesses.” Officers also engaged with shop workers to ensure their welfare during the operation.

Strong Message To Traders

Richard Strawson, Hampshire County Council’s Head of Trading Standards, highlighted the success of ongoing efforts: “Our focus on cracking down on illegal vapes and tobacco products is paying off, with this latest operation preventing potentially dangerous products from reaching consumers.” He added the raid would serve as a warning to disreputable traders.