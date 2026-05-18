UK Family Accuses Government of Failing Jailed Couple in Iran

A British family has accused the UK government of abandoning Lindsay and Craig Foreman, a couple imprisoned in Tehran for over 500 days. The Foremans were arrested in January last year during their global motorcycle trip and sentenced to ten years on espionage charges, which they deny.

Family’s Angry Plea

The couple’s son, Joe Bennett, criticised Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer for not publicly backing their case. Bennett, who left his job to campaign for their release, claims the government’s “wait and see” strategy has failed and contrasts it with France’s more proactive approach.

Conditions In Evin Prison

The Foremans remain held separately in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, with Lindsay among women who speak little English and Craig alongside political detainees. The family fears for their safety amid recent US-Israeli strikes near the prison.

Diplomatic Efforts Under Scrutiny

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) states the UK ambassador has visited the couple and provides consular support. Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper met the family in March, describing the detention as “unjustified and appalling.” Despite this, the family says the government refuses to label the case as arbitrary detention, which they argue would necessitate stronger action.

Concerns Over Time Lost

Bennett highlighted major upcoming family milestones the couple will miss, including Craig’s son’s wedding and their tenth anniversary. With tensions rising, he urges using the current ceasefire to negotiate their release and end their prolonged imprisonment.