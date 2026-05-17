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MURDER VERDICT West Bromwich Delivery Driver Tanveer Singh Convicted of Smethwick Murder

West Bromwich Delivery Driver Tanveer Singh Convicted of Smethwick Murder

Tanveer Singh, 32, a West Bromwich delivery driver, was found guilty of murdering 41-year-old Shara Millar in Smethwick. The verdict was delivered at Wolverhampton Crown Court following a two-week trial. Ms Millar’s body was found on Woodburn Road, Smethwick, on 11 August last year after a fatal strangulation confirmed by post-mortem. West Midlands Police detectives launched a murder probe and swiftly identified Singh through CCTV footage.

Key Evidence From Cctv

Investigators tracked a white Sprinter van, rented for parcel deliveries and driven by Singh, arriving on Woodburn Road shortly before 1am on the day of the murder. CCTV showed Ms Millar entering the van on Victoria Road, Handsworth, earlier the same night. Around half an hour after the van arrived at Woodburn Road, Ms Millar’s body was deposited on the pavement and doused with liquid in a likely bid to destroy forensic evidence.

Arrest And Charges

Police located Singh at his home on Leopard Lane, West Bromwich, and later stopped him while he was in a vehicle nearby. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and charged accordingly. The deadly attack marked Singh as a dangerous predator, according to Detective Inspector Joe Davenport of West Midlands Police’s Homicide Unit.

Investigation Insights

DI Davenport said Singh had been drinking in a pub before deliberately seeking out sex workers on Soho Road, where Ms Millar got into his van. The case highlights serious risks faced by vulnerable individuals in the local community. DI Davenport extended his condolences to Ms Millar’s family and thanked them for their support throughout the investigation and trial.

Next Steps Attack

Sentencing for Tanveer Singh is scheduled for 27 May, following his conviction for murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

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