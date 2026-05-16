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MISSING ALERT Katie Price Fears Husband Lee Andrews Kidnapped After Dubai Disappearance

Katie Price Fears Husband Lee Andrews Kidnapped After Dubai Disappearance

Katie Price is urgently raising the alarm after her husband Lee Andrews vanished in Dubai. The couple, recently married, have not had contact for three days amid fears he might have been kidnapped. Lee was due to fly to the UK last week but has been unreachable since late Wednesday, triggering a search involving the British Embassy and Dubai’s Criminal Investigation Department.

Last Contact In Dubai

Katie, 47, revealed that Lee’s last known location was recorded just after 10 pm on Wednesday. He had been trying to clear border checks in Dubai to board a flight to the UK, but all contact ceased shortly after a disturbing FaceTime call. During this call, Lee appeared with a hood and tied hands, claiming he had been “captured” and warned, “they’re coming back for me.” His phone soon after went dead.

Worry And Confusion

This sudden silence is deeply worrying for Katie, who said Lee usually keeps in “constant contact”. Despite multiple attempts, messages and calls have gone unanswered or undelivered, deepening concerns over his well-being.

Background Questions

The couple’s recent whirlwind romance has been under scrutiny. Lee, who calls himself a multi-millionaire Dubai businessman, has faced questions over his business credentials and social media claims. Past reports highlighted discrepancies about his background, including allegations of a false company and manipulated online images.

Authorities Involved

Katie confirmed that UK officials and Dubai police are actively searching for Lee. She described the situation as “really worrying” and is hoping for quick news on his whereabouts.

Ongoing Developments

Lee’s phone briefly came back online today, with WhatsApp messages delivering before it disappeared again. Fans and supporters remain on edge as the case develops.

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Topics :Crime

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