Twelve people have been injured, six seriously, after a major police pursuit ended in a serious crash on High Road, Goodmayes, near Tesco, in the early hours of Saturday, 16 May. Emergency services rushed to the scene near the Barley Lane junction after reports of a collision involving a vehicle linked to a police chase.

Police, paramedics and other emergency crews attended, with several casualties treated at the scene. One person is understood to have suffered potentially life-threatening injuries. High Road was closed in both directions while emergency crews worked at the scene and officers began their investigation. Bus routes 86 and N86 were affected, with diversions reported via Green Lanes, Whalebone Lane South and London Road.

The crash caused major disruption through Goodmayes, with motorists and pedestrians urged to avoid the area while the scene remained sealed off. The Metropolitan Police are investigating the circumstances of the pursuit and the subsequent collision. Officers are expected to review CCTV, dashcam footage and witness accounts as part of their inquiries.