Crimestoppers Offers £10K for Cardiff Murder Suspect Mohammed Ali Ege

South Wales Police have renewed a £10,000 reward through Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest of Mohammed Ali Ege. Ege is wanted in connection with the 2010 murder of 17-year-old Aamir Siddiqi, who died at his home on Ninian Road, Roath, Cardiff on April 11 after multiple stab wounds.

Fugitive Since 2010

Mohammed Ali Ege, now 46, fled to India before police could arrest him. Though arrested in India in 2013, he escaped custody in 2017 while awaiting extradition back to the UK. His current location remains unknown.

Two Convicted Already

Two other men have been convicted and remain imprisoned for Aamir Siddiqi’s murder. Despite that, South Wales Police continue to prioritise tracking down Ege to face justice.

Global Alert Active

Authorities stress that if and when Ege is detained anywhere worldwide, South Wales Police will be immediately notified to facilitate his extradition and prosecution.

Public Urged To Help

Crimestoppers is urging anyone with information on Ege’s whereabouts to come forward, reassuring anonymity and the reward of up to £10,000 for actionable tips.