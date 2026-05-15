Three Men Convicted Over Solihull Shooting Attack Injuring Man

Three men have been found guilty after a 23-year-old man was shot and seriously injured in Solihull on 25 January last year. The attack took place around 11pm on Oak Croft, prompting a major investigation by police armed with CCTV evidence and witness enquiries.

Incident Summary

The victim was shot in the arm during an attempted robbery. He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries but survived the attack. West Midlands Police’s Major Crime Unit led the case, quickly identifying and arresting three suspects responsible for the violent assault.

Guilty Verdicts Delivered

J’Jay Lawlor , 19, of Stratford Road, Solihull, was found guilty of wounding, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

, 19, of Stratford Road, Solihull, was found guilty of wounding, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, attempted robbery, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply. James Sheriff , 47, of Masons Way, Solihull, convicted of wounding, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and attempted robbery.

, 47, of Masons Way, Solihull, convicted of wounding, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and attempted robbery. Carl Gamble, 29, no fixed address, found guilty of wounding, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and attempted robbery.

Upcoming Sentencing

All three convicted men are due to be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court in July, as the community awaits justice for the violent Solihull shooting.