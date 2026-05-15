Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE TRIAL Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

Hampshire and Thames Valley police are trialling a groundbreaking NOS-alyser, the world’s first nitrous oxide breathalyser, to detect drivers under the influence of laughing gas on UK roads. The innovative device is being tested as part of a new enforcement drive to improve road safety and prosecute offending motorists after nitrous oxide use has been linked to fatal accidents.

Rising Laughing Gas Threat

Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas or NOS, is classified as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. Driving while under its influence poses serious risks, including unconsciousness and brain damage caused by oxygen deprivation. Authorities warn of its growing use among young drivers and the dangers it presents.

Fatal Crash Spurs Action

Tragic incidents such as the 2023 Oxfordshire crash, where three teenagers died after the driver was filmed inhaling laughing gas moments before losing control, have intensified efforts. The 18-year-old driver was travelling at speeds up to 100mph when the vehicle collided with a tree, highlighting the lethal consequences of laughing gas behind the wheel.

Innovative Detection Technology

Developed by Respira Technologies with research from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the portable NOS-alyser can detect nitrous oxide use within two hours of inhalation by analysing a breath sample. Results are available within minutes, potentially enabling swift enforcement and prosecution for drug driving offences.

Police Appeal And Support

Acting Superintendent Emma Hart of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “There is currently no device available that can prove a driver inhaled laughing gas, making prosecution difficult. This trial could be a game-changer in saving lives on our roads.” Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones added: “This world-first trial adds a vital tool against dangerous drivers and supports road safety across Hampshire and Thames Valley.” The trial runs until 5 June, funded through the National Science and Innovation Board to help UK policing embrace cutting-edge crime prevention technology.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsPolice

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Exeter Police Appeal After Man Goes Missing Near Train Station

LOCAL LINKS Exeter Police Appeal After Man Goes Missing Near Train Station

UK News
Ten Jailed Over £19m Cannabis Importation Gang in Manchester

DRUGS BUST Ten Jailed Over £19m Cannabis Importation Gang in Manchester

UK News
Police Appeal After Young Boy Sexually Assaulted In Lincoln

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Appeal After Young Boy Sexually Assaulted In Lincoln

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple

BRING HIM HOME Police Appeal to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple

UK News
Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

LONG DELAYS Serious M6 Crash Closes Stafford to Stoke Section Causing Hour Delays

UK News
Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

IN THE NICK OF TIME Angela Rayner Resolves Tax Issues Amid Political Rivalry with Kier

Breaking News, UK News
Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

SHOW CANCELLED Roy Chubby Brown Exmouth Show Cancelled by Venue Management

UK News
Campaign for New UK Law After Birkenhead Murderer Parole Sparks Outcry

LAW CAMPAIGN Campaign for New UK Law After Birkenhead Murderer Parole Sparks Outcry

UK News
Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

STREET ROBBERY Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

UK News
Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

FLIGHT DISRUPTION Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Woman Speaks Out After 30 Years of Abuse by Boyfriend in Cornwall

BRAVE SURVIVOR Woman Speaks Out After 30 Years of Abuse by Boyfriend in Cornwall

UK News
Woman Speaks Out After 30 Years of Abuse by Boyfriend in Cornwall

Woman Speaks Out After 30 Years of Abuse by Boyfriend in Cornwall

UK News
Two Teenagers Arrested for Number Plate Thefts in Blackwater

POLICE ARREST Two Teenagers Arrested for Number Plate Thefts in Blackwater

UK News
Two Teenagers Arrested for Number Plate Thefts in Blackwater

Two Teenagers Arrested for Number Plate Thefts in Blackwater

UK News
Female Teacher Dies After Medical Emergency at Winchester School

TRAGIC NEWS Female Teacher Dies After Medical Emergency at Winchester School

UK News
Female Teacher Dies After Medical Emergency at Winchester School

Female Teacher Dies After Medical Emergency at Winchester School

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

MURDER CHARGE Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

UK News
Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

Man Charged Over Peckham Nightclub Murder of Aurelio Mejia

UK News
Former East London Imam Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Young Girls

COURT JUSTICE Former East London Imam Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Young Girls

UK News
Former East London Imam Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Young Girls

Former East London Imam Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Young Girls

UK News
Sunderland Man Jailed Over Child Abuse And Extreme Pornography Images

POLICE SEIZURE Sunderland Man Jailed Over Child Abuse And Extreme Pornography Images

UK News
Sunderland Man Jailed Over Child Abuse And Extreme Pornography Images

Sunderland Man Jailed Over Child Abuse And Extreme Pornography Images

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

POLICE CHARGES Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

UK News
Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

Two Charged Over Multiple Burglaries and Theft in Swindon

UK News
Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

UK News
Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

Top Tips for Live Betting on Mobile in 2026

UK News
EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

STRUCK BY LIGHTING EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

UK News
EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

EasyJet Flight Struck by Lightning After Takeoff from Gatwick

UK News
Watch Live