Hampshire Police Trial World-First NOS Analysers to Curb Laughing Gas Driving

Hampshire and Thames Valley police are trialling a groundbreaking NOS-alyser, the world’s first nitrous oxide breathalyser, to detect drivers under the influence of laughing gas on UK roads. The innovative device is being tested as part of a new enforcement drive to improve road safety and prosecute offending motorists after nitrous oxide use has been linked to fatal accidents.

Rising Laughing Gas Threat

Nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas or NOS, is classified as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. Driving while under its influence poses serious risks, including unconsciousness and brain damage caused by oxygen deprivation. Authorities warn of its growing use among young drivers and the dangers it presents.

Fatal Crash Spurs Action

Tragic incidents such as the 2023 Oxfordshire crash, where three teenagers died after the driver was filmed inhaling laughing gas moments before losing control, have intensified efforts. The 18-year-old driver was travelling at speeds up to 100mph when the vehicle collided with a tree, highlighting the lethal consequences of laughing gas behind the wheel.

Innovative Detection Technology

Developed by Respira Technologies with research from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam, the portable NOS-alyser can detect nitrous oxide use within two hours of inhalation by analysing a breath sample. Results are available within minutes, potentially enabling swift enforcement and prosecution for drug driving offences.

Police Appeal And Support

Acting Superintendent Emma Hart of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “There is currently no device available that can prove a driver inhaled laughing gas, making prosecution difficult. This trial could be a game-changer in saving lives on our roads.” Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones added: “This world-first trial adds a vital tool against dangerous drivers and supports road safety across Hampshire and Thames Valley.” The trial runs until 5 June, funded through the National Science and Innovation Board to help UK policing embrace cutting-edge crime prevention technology.