Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

BRING HIM HOME Police Appeal to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple

Police Appeal to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple

Devon & Cornwall Police have issued an urgent appeal regarding Taylor Charlton, a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Barnstaple. Taylor was last seen near Tesco in the Seven Brethren area of Barnstaple at approximately 10:40pm on Friday, 8 May. Officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare and are actively searching to locate him.

Details of the Missing Boy

Taylor is described as a white male, about 5ft 8ins tall, with a muscular build. He has dark brown hair and a moustache. At the time of disappearance, he may have been wearing a bright blue fitted top and bright blue Nike shoes.

Ongoing Police Search

Searches and enquiries remain ongoing, with police urging anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts to come forward immediately to assist the investigation.

How To Help

If you have seen Taylor or have any information, you are urged to call 999 immediately, quoting reference number 50260117084.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
What Trucking Companies Do In The First 60 Minutes After One Of Their Drivers Causes A Crash

What Trucking Companies Do In The First 60 Minutes After One Of Their Drivers Causes A Crash

UK News
Iraqi Kurd Kardo Jaf Named Leader of Major UK People-Smuggling Network

UNMASKED Iraqi Kurd Kardo Jaf Named Leader of Major UK People-Smuggling Network

UK News
Loft Fire in Laindon Highlight Sparks Smoke Alarm Safety Warning

FIRE ALERT Loft Fire in Laindon Highlight Sparks Smoke Alarm Safety Warning

UK News
Missing Teen Lillie-Rose Last Seen Near Wessex Close Basingstoke

BRING HER HOME Missing Teen Lillie-Rose Last Seen Near Wessex Close Basingstoke

UK News
Josh Coates Jailed 11 Years for Attempted Murder of Baby in Arbroath

BABY KILLER Josh Coates Jailed 11 Years for Attempted Murder of Baby in Arbroath

UK News
Colchester Class A Dealer Anthony Sexton Jailed Over Crack Cocaine Supply

CRACK SUPPLIER Colchester Class A Dealer Anthony Sexton Jailed Over Crack Cocaine Supply

UK News
Two Men Jailed for Large Cannabis Grow in Stoke-on-Trent

DRUGS BUST Two Men Jailed for Large Cannabis Grow in Stoke-on-Trent

UK News
Peterborough Butchers Jailed for Knife Attack Over Phone Dispute

KNIFE ATTACK Peterborough Butchers Jailed for Knife Attack Over Phone Dispute

UK News
Brits Stranded on Quarantined Cruise in France After Suspected Virus Death

VIRUS OUTBREAK Brits Stranded on Quarantined Cruise in France After Suspected Virus Death

UK News
County Lines Drug Gang Sentenced for Abuse in Braintree Homes

CUCKOOING County Lines Drug Gang Sentenced for Abuse in Braintree Homes

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Repeat Offender Banned from Chatham Town Centre for Two Years

POLICE BAN Repeat Offender Banned from Chatham Town Centre for Two Years

UK News
Repeat Offender Banned from Chatham Town Centre for Two Years

Repeat Offender Banned from Chatham Town Centre for Two Years

UK News
Burglar Jailed Over Violent Home Break-In in Bushey

HOME INVASION Burglar Jailed Over Violent Home Break-In in Bushey

UK News
Burglar Jailed Over Violent Home Break-In in Bushey

Burglar Jailed Over Violent Home Break-In in Bushey

UK News
Forensic Pathologist Reveals Abuse in Preston Davey Murder Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Forensic Pathologist Reveals Abuse in Preston Davey Murder Trial

National News
Forensic Pathologist Reveals Abuse in Preston Davey Murder Trial

Forensic Pathologist Reveals Abuse in Preston Davey Murder Trial

National News
MORE FOR YOU
Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

POLICE BLUNDER Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

UK News
Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

Robbery Suspect Patrick Clarke Escapes Custody in Kent Police Blunder

UK News
Wiltshire Man Jailed for Sharing Child and Animal Abuse Images

ANIMAL ABUSE Wiltshire Man Jailed for Sharing Child and Animal Abuse Images

Court News, UK News
Wiltshire Man Jailed for Sharing Child and Animal Abuse Images

Wiltshire Man Jailed for Sharing Child and Animal Abuse Images

Court News, UK News
Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

MEDICAL STRUGGLES Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

UK News
Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

Cambridgeshire Woman 21 To Undergo Double Leg Amputation After Legs Lock And Bend Backwards

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

STREET ROBBERY Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

UK News
Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

Rayleigh Police Appeal After Teen Bike Robbery on Bellingham Lane

UK News
Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

FLIGHT DISRUPTION Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

UK News
Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

Jet2 Flights Disrupted by Middlewich Fire Catering Delays

UK News
James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

SERIAL OFFENDER James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

UK News
James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

James Nolan Jailed Over Derby Sexual Assaults on Sleeping Partners

UK News
Watch Live