Police Appeal to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple

Devon & Cornwall Police have issued an urgent appeal regarding Taylor Charlton, a 14-year-old boy reported missing from Barnstaple. Taylor was last seen near Tesco in the Seven Brethren area of Barnstaple at approximately 10:40pm on Friday, 8 May. Officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare and are actively searching to locate him.

Details of the Missing Boy

Taylor is described as a white male, about 5ft 8ins tall, with a muscular build. He has dark brown hair and a moustache. At the time of disappearance, he may have been wearing a bright blue fitted top and bright blue Nike shoes.

Ongoing Police Search

Searches and enquiries remain ongoing, with police urging anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts to come forward immediately to assist the investigation.

How To Help

If you have seen Taylor or have any information, you are urged to call 999 immediately, quoting reference number 50260117084.