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KNIFE ATTACK Peterborough Butchers Jailed for Knife Attack Over Phone Dispute

Peterborough Butchers Jailed for Knife Attack Over Phone Dispute

Two Peterborough halal butchers, Mohamed Moustafa, 27, and Adham Mustafa, 19, were convicted for a knife attack outside Elfaseh Halal Meat on Gladstone Street, Millfield, on 16 September. The assault followed a dispute over a stolen phone two days earlier, with police called to the scene after multiple emergency reports.

Knife Attack Details

Armed with knives taken from their workplace, Moustafa and Mustafa chased two men down the street. One victim, 26, suffered a severe injury when nearly a quarter of his ear was cut off. The other victim, 28, sustained a shoulder wound. Both injuries required hospital treatment.

Legal Proceedings

Moustafa admitted grievous bodily harm without intent and affray, and was found guilty of theft and threatening a person with a bladed article during a trial at Cambridge Crown Court earlier this year. Mustafa pleaded guilty to affray and was also convicted of threatening with a bladed weapon.

Sentencing Outcome

On 8 May, Moustafa received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Mustafa was handed a 19-month sentence suspended for 18 months, alongside 120 hours of unpaid work and a 20-day rehabilitation requirement.

Police Response

Officers responded promptly to multiple calls reporting the attack, leading to the swift arrest of both men at the scene, ensuring public safety in Peterborough’s Millfield area.

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