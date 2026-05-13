Farnborough Man Jailed 2.5 Years for Coercive Behaviour and Assault

A 37-year-old Farnborough man has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after admitting controlling or coercive behaviour, intentional strangulation, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against a 38-year-old woman. The offences occurred between November 2022 and November 2023, with Hampshire Police arresting Matthew Roberts on 17 November 2023 following a detailed investigation. The sentencing took place at Portsmouth Crown Court on 5 May 2026.

Lengthy Abuse Uncovered

Roberts subjected the victim to sustained physical, mental, and verbal abuse over nearly a year, including regular interrogations and assaults. This disturbing pattern of behaviour formed the core of the charges brought against him.

Police Praise Victims Bravery

DC Luke Fairchild said: “I am pleased with this sentence and hope it sets a precedent that domestic abuse and violence against women and girls will not be tolerated in our community. Let this serve as a warning that we will work tirelessly to put anyone who inflicts such harm before the courts.” He also commended the victim’s courage throughout the investigation and court process.

Support And Reporting Options

Authorities urge anyone affected by domestic abuse to seek help, emphasising that support is available whether or not victims are ready to speak to police. For further information and independent support, visit Hampshire Police Domestic Abuse Advice. To report abuse, call 101 non-emergency or 999 if there is immediate danger.