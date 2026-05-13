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DRINK DRIVE Trowbridge Drink Driver Banned After Smashing Traffic Lights

Trowbridge Drink Driver Banned After Smashing Traffic Lights

A 73-year-old man from Bathwick has been banned from driving after smashing traffic lights and mounting the pavement in a Trowbridge collision while over the drink drive limit on March 31. Garrick Jones crashed on Frome Road at around 5.20pm, hitting multiple vehicles and destroying a set of traffic lights before being arrested by Wiltshire Police.

Drink Driving Consequences

Jones pleaded guilty to drink driving at his April 1 court hearing and was remanded in custody. On May 11 he received a 27-month driving ban, 80 hours of unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation days, and was ordered to pay costs and surcharge.

Police Warn Of Dangers

PC Craig Beales from Wiltshire’s Roads Policing Unit said: “This incident shows just how dangerous and reckless drink driving is. It was only through sheer luck that no one was seriously injured when Jones’ vehicle mounted the pavement and struck multiple cars and traffic lights.”

Robust Police Action

Jones failed a roadside breath test and was over the legal limit when tested in custody. PC Beales added: “We will continue to take robust action against anyone who chooses to get behind the wheel while intoxicated, and we urge the public to report concerns if they suspect someone is driving under the influence.”

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