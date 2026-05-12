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LITTER BLITZ East Hampshire Clears 400 Bags of Litter from A31 in Major Clean-Up

East Hampshire Clears 400 Bags of Litter from A31 in Major Clean-Up

East Hampshire Norse completed a major litter pick along the A31 between 15 and 22 April, removing around 400 bags of rubbish. The clean-up took place alongside scheduled roadworks, utilising lane closures to ensure the safety of the team while tackling extensive litter build-up.

Massive Litter Haul

The week-long litter clearance coincided with Hampshire County Council’s highway maintenance, allowing workers to collect waste efficiently and safely without additional road closures. The operation targeted the A31, a key route regularly blighted by discarded rubbish.

Council Condemns Littering

Councillor Richard Millard, Leader of East Hampshire District Council, criticised persistent littering: “Unfortunately, littering on our main roads isn’t going away and shows a lack of respect for our local environment and wildlife.” He urged drivers and passengers to take responsibility by disposing of rubbish properly.

How You Can Help

  • Dispose of waste in bins or take it home if no bins are available
  • Avoid adding to overflowing bins as loose rubbish can scatter
  • Report full or damaged litter bins through the East Hampshire Council website

Ongoing Commitment

Councillor Millard confirmed the council will continue to seek opportunities to clear litter alongside planned highway works, aiming to maintain cleaner main roads without incurring extra closure costs. For residents wishing to report street cleaning issues, report a litter problem here.

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