Body Found in St Ives Search for Missing Man David Chard

A body has been discovered in the ongoing search for 33-year-old David Chard in St Ives. David was reported missing over the weekend, prompting a police search in the area.

Discovery Of Body

On Monday afternoon, a man’s body was located in the St Ives area. While formal identification is still pending, David Chard’s family has been informed of this significant development.

No Suspicion In Death

Police have stated the death is not being treated as suspicious. The circumstances surrounding the case appear routine, with no criminal investigation underway.

Next Steps Search

Authorities will prepare a file for HM Coroner following the discovery. The investigation into David’s disappearance has now taken a new direction, focusing on official processes.