Man in Crewe Gets Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order After Human Trafficking Arrest

A 48-year-old British man arrested in Crewe on suspicion of human trafficking has been issued an interim Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO), Cheshire Police confirmed. The order includes strict bail conditions aimed at protecting the public and preventing further offences, following an extensive investigation into serious crimes within a local religious group.

Sixth Slavery Order Applied

The STRO was granted on 11 May at Chester Magistrates’ Court after the man was arrested on 7 May. This marks the sixth such order issued in connection with the ongoing investigation into allegations involving the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light group in Crewe.

Strict Bail Conditions Enforced

Prohibited from entering Crewe

No contact with the victim

Supervised contact only with children under 18, approved by Social Services

Travel restrictions within the UK, except with biological children

Banned from organising transport or accommodation for anyone but his children

Must report whereabouts to the police if staying at a UK address for over 24 hours

Must surrender any travel documents and be unable to obtain new ones during the order

Massive Police Operation Launched

Police action on 29 April saw over 500 officers execute warrants at three Crewe addresses. The crackdown targeted alleged serious sexual offences, forced marriage, and modern slavery, reportedly occurring in 2023 within the religious group.

Police Assure Community Safety

Chief Superintendent Gareth Wrigley said: “I welcome the granting of this order, and I hope that they provide some reassurance to the local community. Our priority is always the safety of the public, and while our investigation continues, these orders will provide additional restrictions to ensure there is no risk to the public and other members of the group.”

He emphasised that the investigation focuses solely on criminal allegations, not the religion itself, and urged the public to avoid speculation as the case remains ongoing.