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AWAITING A VERDICT Jury Deliberates Murder Trial of Bacup Man Luke Harden

Jury Deliberates Murder Trial of Bacup Man Luke Harden

The jury at Preston Crown Court has begun deliberations in the murder trial of 27-year-old Bhekisani Matabiswana from Bacup. He denies murdering Luke Harden following an alleged assault after a Halloween party last year. The trial included ten days of evidence and legal arguments focusing on the key facts and witness accounts of the incident.

Judges Summing Up

The judge provided a detailed summary, reminding jurors of the medical evidence showing the severe injuries sustained by Mr Harden, witness testimonies recounting the confrontation, the defendant’s version of events, and the legal criteria for proving murder or alternative verdicts.

Evidence Reviewed

Throughout the trial, forensic reports, CCTV footage, and multiple eyewitness statements were scrutinised to reconstruct the events of that night in Bacup. The prosecution claims Matabiswana carried out a violent attack, while the defence argues he acted in fear without intent to inflict serious harm.

Jurys Role

Jurors were instructed to weigh the evidence carefully and reach a verdict based solely on what was presented in court. Their deliberations will determine if the prosecution has proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt or if the defence’s argument raises sufficient doubt.

Families Await Verdict

As the jury begins its assessment, both the Harden and Matabiswana families face an anxious wait. For Mr Harden’s loved ones, there is hope for justice and clarity after months of mourning. The court will reconvene tomorrow as deliberations continue.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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