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DEALER BUST County Lines Drug Dealer Kawser Azad Jailed Over East Kent Supply

A leading county lines drug dealer, Kawser Azad, was jailed for over seven years after police stopped him in East Kent’s Canterbury area in July 2022. Officers from local forces identified Azad as a key figure in the Marlow line drug operation, supplying Class A drugs across the region.

Police Chase Uncovers Drugs

Patrol officers spotted Azad driving a black Mercedes on Stodmarsh Road and pursued him after he accelerated away when police lights were activated. He reached speeds of up to 72mph in a 30mph zone before police forced him to stop on Sussex Avenue. A search found 75 wraps of diamorphine and crack cocaine along with two mobile phones.

Damning Evidence In Phones

Forensic examination of the phones revealed extensive drug-dealing activity, including mass messages advertising drug deals to hundreds of contacts. This digital evidence was crucial in linking Azad directly to the supply of Class A drugs in Canterbury.

Court Hearing And Sentence

The 29-year-old from Northampton pleaded guilty to four charges, including being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, facilitating exploitation, and dangerous driving. On 1 May, he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at Canterbury Crown Court.

Police Statement

“Kawser Azad brought dangerous illegal drugs into East Kent, and I am pleased that he has received a custodial sentence for the harm he brought to our community,

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