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TRIAL UPDATE Mother Breaks Down as Paramedics Leave Injured Alan Lawson Untreated in Largs

Mother Breaks Down as Paramedics Leave Injured Alan Lawson Untreated in Largs

  The mother of Alan Lawson broke down in the High Court in Glasgow after paramedics left her injured son without treatment when he refused medical help at a property in Largs. The court heard how she feared for his life and felt devastated as emergency crews departed, leaving Alan inside the home following an alleged assault.

Paramedics Difficult Decision

Medical staff attended the property on Alexander Avenue on the weekend of 3 February but did not treat Alan Lawson as he refused assistance. His mother told the court she was overwhelmed and believed her son was in serious danger despite his refusal of help.

Alleged Assault Leads To Death

Prosecutors say Alan Lawson was assaulted at the Largs property, with injuries that led to his death in hospital on 6 February. A post-mortem prompted Police Scotland to open a murder investigation.

Man Charged Over Murder

Jordan Honeyman, 29, is currently charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice. Another man, Bryan Carey, 27, faces charges for attempting to defeat the ends of justice. Honeyman remains in custody while Carey is on bail.

Ongoing Court Case

The trial continues as the court examines the circumstances surrounding Alan Lawson’s injuries and the response from emergency services.

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