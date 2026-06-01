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BLUETOOTH BOMB : United Flight Returns After Bomb Threat Triggered by Bluetooth Device Name

: United Flight Returns After Bomb Threat Triggered by Bluetooth Device Name

A United Airlines flight from Newark to Palma de Mallorca was forced to return after a bomb threat scare caused by a 16-year-old passenger naming his Bluetooth device “BOMB”. The incident happened about an hour into the overnight flight on a Boeing 767-400ER (N67052), prompting the crew to follow security protocols and turn the plane back to Newark, where authorities met the aircraft.

Bluetooth Name Sparks Alarm

The passenger’s device name was visible on other passengers’ in-flight entertainment screens, crew devices, and nearby phones, immediately triggering a code 7700 emergency squawk. Crew members repeatedly instructed all passengers to turn off Bluetooth devices over the loudspeaker, but the device remained active.

Rapid Response From Crew

The Purser’s announcements emphasised switching off Bluetooth technology to comply with security measures. When the device remained active, the decision was made to return the flight as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety.

Safe Return To Newark

On landing, the flight was met by security officials to investigate the threat. Passengers were safely disembarked, and the suspected bomb threat was found to have originated from the Bluetooth device name rather than any real danger.

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Topics :Aviation

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