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TEEN INJURED 17-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Yapton Electric Motorcycle Collision

17-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Yapton Electric Motorcycle Collision

  A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a collision involving an electric motorcycle, a Ford Transit van, and a Nissan Micra on Burndell Road in Yapton on Saturday, 30 May. Emergency services, including paramedics from South East Coast Ambulance Service and Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance crews, were called shortly before 3:45pm.

Details Collision

The electric motorcycle was travelling southbound, having just turned onto Burndell Road from Barley Lane. At the same time, a Ford Transit van was heading northbound, while a Nissan Micra was also travelling southbound. The collision involved all three vehicles.

Casualties And Response

The 17-year-old rider of the electric motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The 29-year-old male driver of the Ford Transit suffered minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital. The 50-year-old Nissan Micra driver was uninjured.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Sussex Police have launched an appeal for witnesses. Officers are particularly interested in anyone who saw the collision or has CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the moments before the incident. Anyone with information is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Greensand.

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