Brighton Old Police Cells Museum Reopens After Full Restoration

The Old Police Cells Museum in Brighton has officially reopened beneath Brighton Town Hall following a major restoration project. The museum, housed in the original Victorian-era custody suite of the city’s former police station, offers a rare glimpse into Sussex Police’s history, showcasing preserved cells, charge rooms, and artefacts dating back to the 1830s through to 1967.

Victorian Jail Restored

The museum occupies one of the UK’s most intact Victorian urban detention sites, maintaining original iron cell doors, stone corridors, and prisoner markings. Visitors experience the authentic atmosphere of a 19th-century police station, including washrooms and administrative areas that once served Brighton’s local policing force.

Historic Police Artefacts

Aside from the preserved architecture, the museum features extensive collections of historic police memorabilia. Among the highlights are uniforms, policing equipment, and one of the UK’s largest displays of truncheons and tipstaffs, narrating the evolution of law enforcement across nearly 200 years.

Notorious Incidents Remembered

The museum also recounts darker chapters in Sussex Police history, including the 1844 murder of Brighton’s first Chief Constable, Henry Solomon, who was fatally attacked by a prisoner while in custody. Additionally, graffiti and artefacts linked to the famous Mods and Rockers clashes of the 1960s remain preserved, reflecting crucial moments in Brighton’s social past.

Guided Tours And Visitor Info

Access is by pre-booked guided tours only, due to the underground and confined nature of the courts. Tours run on Thursday afternoons and Friday and Saturday mornings, costing around £6 per person and last about 50 to 60 minutes. The immersive walk-through experience under Brighton Town Hall offers a unique cultural and educational insight into crime and punishment in historic Brighton.