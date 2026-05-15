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PRISON SENTANCE Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

Merthyr Man Jailed for Harassing Victim with Threatening Voicemails

Robert Davies, 54, from Merthyr Tydfil has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to harassment and causing criminal damage. The sentencing took place on Thursday 13 May at Cardiff Crown Court. Davies left 11 threatening voicemails to his victim over a withheld number, including threats to stab her and warnings she would need witness protection. The victim reported the calls to South Wales Police, who confirmed Davies was breaching bail conditions by contacting her.

Threatening Voicemails

Davies’ voicemails instilled significant fear and distress in the victim. She recognised Davies as the caller despite the number being withheld. The messages included violent threats, making the harassment campaign particularly serious.

Prison Sentence Delivered

At Cardiff Crown Court, Davies admitted to one count of harassment—fear of violence—and one count of causing criminal damage after damaging his prison cell while in custody for this offence. He received a custodial sentence of one year.

Police Appeal On Harassment

Police Constable Cara Roberts said: “Robert Davies conducted a campaign of harassment against his victim which nobody should have to tolerate. The voicemails caused significant fear and distress to the victim and Davies showed no remorse for his actions. Any form of harassment is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by police. Anyone who is experiencing this sort of behaviour should report it to us right away.”

Support For Victims

South Wales Police emphasise that domestic abuse affects all communities and encourages victims to seek help. Support and reporting options include calling 101, calling 999 in emergencies, or contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. More information and support links can be found on the South Wales Police domestic abuse page and the support organisations page.

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