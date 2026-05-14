Aberdare Man Jailed for Bulldozer Rampage at New Inn Pub

Daniel Morgan, 35, from Aberdare, has been sentenced to three and a half years in prison for a dramatic rampage involving stolen heavy machinery in December 2025. Morgan drove a bulldozer into the New Inn pub in Aberdare, causing major damage and endangering lives, before being arrested at the scene.

Bulldozer Theft And Pub Attack

On the evening of December 4, 2025, after drinking at the New Inn Public House, Morgan threatened to attack the venue with a bulldozer. He then stole the bulldozer from Cefn Farm by smashing through the shed where it was stored.

Road Rampage And Truck Wreck

Driving the bulldozer down the main road, Morgan pushed over an Isuzu truck in his path. He proceeded to smash into the front porch of the New Inn twice, causing extensive damage.

Attempt To Block And Final

A member of the public tried to block Morgan’s path with a trailer and pickup truck but was crushed under the bulldozer. Finally, Morgan’s family used a digger’s bucket to halt his advance, where police arrested him still inside the cab.

Court Sentence Details

Morgan pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, criminal damage over £5,000, and reckless endangerment. On May 14, 2026, Merthyr Crown Court handed down a prison sentence of three years and six months for his actions.