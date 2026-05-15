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POLICE HUNT Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

Police Appeal For Help To Find Wanted Drug Suspect Darren Fraser In Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire Police are urging the public to help locate 24-year-old Darren Fraser, wanted on recall to prison and linked to drug supply offences. Fraser is believed to frequent Hatfield, Stevenage, and Welwyn Garden City, sparking an extensive search across these Hertfordshire towns.

Wanted Over Drug Offences

Darren Fraser is wanted in connection with drug offences and is subject to a prison recall. Authorities have stepped up efforts to find and detain him promptly.

Search Focused On Local Towns

Police focus their investigation on Hatfield, Stevenage, and Welwyn Garden City, where Fraser is known to have strong connections.

Public Asked To Provide Information

Anyone with information on Fraser’s whereabouts is asked to contact Hertfordshire Police on the non-emergency number 101. For urgent sightings, callers should dial 999 immediately.

Community Safety Urged

Police emphasise the vital role of community vigilance in preventing further offences and helping to bring Fraser back into custody swiftly.

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