Police appeal to find missing Dartford man as concerns grow for his welfare

Kent Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a 34-year-old man who has been reported missing from Dartford . Wisdom Davidson was last seen in the Darenth Wood Road area of Dartford at around 7.30pm on Friday, 7 August 2026 . Officers say they are concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is to come forward. Wisdom is described as a Black man, around 6ft 3ins tall and of slim build, with black hair and a beard . Police have asked members of the public with critical information about his current whereabouts to call 999 immediately , quoting reference 07-1569 . Anyone with other information which could assist officers in locating Wisdom should contact Kent Police on 101 or use the live chat service on the force’s website.

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