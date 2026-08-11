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POLICE HONOUR Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

Seven-Year-Old Boy Honoured for Bravery After Calling 999 During Dad’s Seizure

A seven-year-old boy has been given a special police award after his quick thinking helped get emergency treatment for his father when he suffered a seizure.

Elijah, known as Eli, was at his dad’s home in Swindon on June 12 when his father suddenly began suffering a medical episode.

Realising something was seriously wrong, the youngster ran outside shouting for help and knocked on neighbours’ doors.

When nobody answered, Eli took matters into his own hands and bravely called 999 — something he had never done before.

While speaking to police call handlers, Eli managed to work out the address by counting the numbers on nearby houses so emergency crews could find them.

He also carefully followed instructions from the call handler and tried to manoeuvre his father onto his back while help was on the way.

Police officers and ambulance crews quickly arrived at the property, allowing Eli’s dad to receive the medical assistance he needed.

Police honour Eli’s bravery

Eli was invited to Gablecross Police Station in Swindon on Tuesday, August 11, where officers recognised his remarkable actions during what police described as a traumatic situation.

The seven-year-old, who hopes to become a police officer when he grows up, was presented with Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith’s Certificate of Appreciation.

He was also given a Lego police car set and treated to a personal tour of the station.

During his visit, Eli climbed inside a police car and tested its blue emergency lights, met German Shepherd Police Dog Canto and was shown around the custody suite, interview rooms, parade room and control room.

Assistant Chief Constable Deb Smith said: “It was a delight to present this award to Elijah today – he showed exceptional bravery in a really difficult situation.

“He acted so swiftly and showed great initiative to call 999 and then ensure the emergency services were directed to the right address.

“He’s clearly very passionate about policing so it was a privilege to show him around Gablecross and answer his many brilliant questions.

“I hope he goes on to realise his dream of becoming a police officer one day.

“This incident also highlights the importance of teaching your children to both know their address and how to call 999 just in case there’s an emergency. You never know when it might be needed.”

Eli’s actions ensured emergency services were able to reach his father and provide the help he needed.

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