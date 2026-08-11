Two suspected rogue traders arrested at pensioner’s home near Sevenoaks

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of fraud after allegedly demanding more money from an elderly man for repair work at his home near Sevenoaks. Kent Police said officers responded to a property in Kemsing after receiving a report of suspected fraud at an address near Pilgrims’ Way at 12.20pm on Thursday, 6 August 2026. It is alleged that two men had approached the pensioner at his home the previous day and offered to carry out repair work. Police say the agreed work was reportedly not completed before the men demanded additional money from the victim. The suspects allegedly returned to the property the following day, when officers were called and swiftly attended the scene. A 25-year-old man from West Malling and a 19-year-old man of no fixed address were arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. Both men have since been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Kent Police said an investigation remains ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information that could assist officers is urged to contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/128762/26.