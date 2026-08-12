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HAY BLAZE A34 Closed After Hay Lorry Bursts Into Flames Near Winchester

A34 Closed After Hay Lorry Bursts Into Flames Near Winchester

A major Hampshire road has been closed after a lorry carrying hay caught fire, with motorists warned the closure is expected to remain in place for some time. The A34 is closed northbound between the M3 at Junction 9, near Winchester, and the A303 at Bullington following the vehicle fire. Emergency services, including Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service and Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, are at the scene. National Highways Traffic Officers have also been deployed to manage traffic and assist with the closure.

Hay lorry fire expected to cause lengthy closure

National Highways said the HGV was transporting hay when it caught fire. Because of the nature of the load and the firefighting and recovery operation required, officials have warned that the northbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for some time. Drivers travelling through the area are being advised to expect delays, allow additional time for their journeys and consider alternative routes.  

Diversion route in place

Northbound motorists are being diverted using the solid diamond symbol displayed on road signs. Traffic should remain on the M3 northbound from Junction 9 and continue to Junction 7.   Drivers should then use the roundabout to return to the M3 southbound before leaving at Junction 8 and joining the A303 westbound. After approximately six miles, motorists should continue to the A34 Bullington Cross interchange, proceed to the T-junction, turn right and travel underneath the A303 and A34 before rejoining the A34 northbound. National Highways said: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. “Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”     A34 Closed After Hay Lorry Bursts Into Flames Near Winchester There is currently no confirmed time for the A34 northbound to reopen. Motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible while emergency services deal with the incident.

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