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MURDER CHARGE Woman, 23, charged with murder after man found dead at Southampton flats

Woman, 23, charged with murder after man found dead at Southampton flats

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of a man at a block of flats in Southampton. Katie Linin, of Eldon Place in Bournemouth, has been charged in connection with the death of 45-year-old Craig Wesley Mintram.

Police were called to a property on Weston Lane, Southampton, at around 4.21am on Sunday, August 9, following reports of an alleged assault.

Officers attended, but Mr Mintram was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed and continue to receive support from specially trained officers. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary launched a murder investigation following the death and made two arrests. Linin, 23, has now been charged with murder and remanded in custody. She is due to appear before Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning. A 54-year-old man from Southampton who was also arrested as part of the investigation has since been released with no further action. Police said: “Officers attended the property, but Craig was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. “His family were notified and continue to be supported by specially trained officers.” The investigation remains ongoing.

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