New Forest wildfire burns more than 100 hectares as A31 closure continues

More than 120 firefighters have been involved in tackling a major wildfire in the New Forest after flames spread across more than 100 hectares of heathland and woodland. The major incident began after a vehicle fire on the A31 on Sunday afternoon spread rapidly into surrounding vegetation, triggering a huge emergency response and forcing the closure of the major route. Fire crews worked through the night and into Monday as the blaze spread through heathland and into Bratley Wood, with thick smoke visible across large parts of Hampshire and from across the Solent. At the height of the incident, more than 120 firefighters were involved in operations to contain the fire. The A31 was closed as the emergency unfolded, with some motorists forced to abandon their vehicles as flames and smoke threatened the carriageway. Those vehicles have subsequently had to be recovered as emergency services continued working in the area.

Huge water supply operation

One of the biggest challenges facing firefighters has been maintaining sufficient water supplies in the rural location. A high-volume pumping system was established to move large quantities of water over a considerable distance to the fireground, allowing crews to maintain a continuous supply while tackling hotspots and preventing further spread. The operation involved laying significant lengths of hose through the Ringwood area. The fire has affected more than 100 hectares of land, making it one of the most significant wildfire incidents in the area this summer.

Bratley Wood hit by fire

The flames also spread into Bratley Wood, raising concerns about the environmental impact of the incident. Forestry England has warned that the fire could have caused significant damage to the New Forest’s internationally important landscape and wildlife habitats. Wiltshire" width="800" height="426" srcset="https://uknip.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/Screenshot-2026-08-10-at-09.51.37-1200x639.png 1200w, https://uknip.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/Screenshot-2026-08-10-at-09.51.37-768x409.png 768w" sizes="(max-width: 800px) 100vw, 800px" /> The New Forest contains areas protected for their ecological importance, with heathland and woodland supporting a wide variety of rare plants and animals. Assessments of the full extent of the damage are expected to continue after the fire is completely extinguished and the affected areas can safely be inspected. Firefighters are also expected to continue checking for hotspots, with vegetation and material capable of continuing to burn beneath the surface even after visible flames have been extinguished. Motorists are being urged to continue following official diversion routes and avoid the affected area while emergency operations and recovery work continue.