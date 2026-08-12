Huge Industrial Fire Erupts Beside Railway in Slough as Trains Cancelled

A major fire has broken out at an industrial building beside the railway in Slough, sending a huge plume of smoke across the town and forcing train services to be cancelled. Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Brunel Way in Slough at 4.02pm on Wednesday, August 12, following reports of a large fire. Fire crews from Slough, Langley, Maidenhead and Windsor were deployed, with firefighters from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also sent to assist. Pictures and video from the area showed flames and a substantial column of smoke rising from the scene, visible from across the surrounding area. Residents living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Fire beside railway causes major disruption

The fire also caused significant disruption to the railway between Slough and Windsor & Eton Central, with the line blocked because of the incident at the property near the tracks. Services were cancelled as emergency crews dealt with the blaze, causing disruption for passengers during the evening rush hour. Passengers were advised to check their journeys before travelling and allow additional time. Great Western Railway said: “Due to a fire on property near the railway between Slough and Windsor & Eton Central, the line is blocked. “Disruption is expected until 20:00.” Passengers affected by the disruption were able to use specified local bus services with valid rail tickets.

Firefighters from five stations were sent to the scene

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews remained at the scene as the operation continued. A spokesperson said: “At 4:02pm on Wednesday, 12 August, we received reports of a fire on Brunel Way in Slough. “Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Slough, Langley, Maidenhead and Windsor fire stations have been sent to the scene. “A crew from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has also been sent to the scene. “Crews remain at the scene at this time. Please avoid the area while our crews respond to this incident. “If you live locally, please keep doors and windows closed.”

Residents urged to avoid area

People have been asked to stay away from Brunel Way while firefighters continue their work and to leave surrounding roads clear for emergency vehicles. The fire service has confirmed the blaze involves an industrial building. There has been no confirmed report of injuries and the cause of the fire has not yet been established. UKNIP will provide further updates as information becomes available.