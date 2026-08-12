Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

TRAINS CANCELLED Huge Industrial Fire Erupts Beside Railway in Slough as Trains Cancelled

Huge Industrial Fire Erupts Beside Railway in Slough as Trains Cancelled

A major fire has broken out at an industrial building beside the railway in Slough, sending a huge plume of smoke across the town and forcing train services to be cancelled. Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Brunel Way in Slough at 4.02pm on Wednesday, August 12, following reports of a large fire. Fire crews from Slough, Langley, Maidenhead and Windsor were deployed, with firefighters from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service also sent to assist. Pictures and video from the area showed flames and a substantial column of smoke rising from the scene, visible from across the surrounding area. Residents living nearby were urged to keep their doors and windows closed while firefighters tackled the blaze.

Fire beside railway causes major disruption

The fire also caused significant disruption to the railway between Slough and Windsor & Eton Central, with the line blocked because of the incident at the property near the tracks. Services were cancelled as emergency crews dealt with the blaze, causing disruption for passengers during the evening rush hour. Passengers were advised to check their journeys before travelling and allow additional time. Great Western Railway said: “Due to a fire on property near the railway between Slough and Windsor & Eton Central, the line is blocked. “Disruption is expected until 20:00.” Passengers affected by the disruption were able to use specified local bus services with valid rail tickets.

Firefighters from five stations were sent to the scene

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews remained at the scene as the operation continued. A spokesperson said: “At 4:02pm on Wednesday, 12 August, we received reports of a fire on Brunel Way in Slough. “Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Slough, Langley, Maidenhead and Windsor fire stations have been sent to the scene. “A crew from Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has also been sent to the scene. “Crews remain at the scene at this time. Please avoid the area while our crews respond to this incident. “If you live locally, please keep doors and windows closed.”

Residents urged to avoid area

People have been asked to stay away from Brunel Way while firefighters continue their work and to leave surrounding roads clear for emergency vehicles. The fire service has confirmed the blaze involves an industrial building. There has been no confirmed report of injuries and the cause of the fire has not yet been established. UKNIP will provide further updates as information becomes available.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :CourtsFire

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Motorcyclist Dies in Chiseldon Crash as Volvo Driver Arrested on Drug-Driving Suspicion

DRUG DRIVE ARREST Motorcyclist Dies in Chiseldon Crash as Volvo Driver Arrested on Drug-Driving Suspicion

UK News
Six Fire Engines Battle Major Saltdean House Fire as Neighbouring Homes Evacuated

HOMES EVACUATED Six Fire Engines Battle Major Saltdean House Fire as Neighbouring Homes Evacuated

UK News
Former X Factor Finalist Told to Confirm Lawyers Ahead of Murder Trial Over Soho Nightclub Death

GOOD LAWYER NEEDED Former X Factor Finalist Told to Confirm Lawyers Ahead of Murder Trial Over Soho Nightclub Death

UK News
Two Men Sentenced After Police Smash Ketamine and Cannabis Drug Gang in Ellesmere Port

UNDERCOVER STING Two Men Sentenced After Police Smash Ketamine and Cannabis Drug Gang in Ellesmere Port

UK News
13 Fire Engines Battle Huge Mansfield Blaze as 10,000 Square Metres of Land Burns

MASSIVE FIRE 13 Fire Engines Battle Huge Mansfield Blaze as 10,000 Square Metres of Land Burns

UK News
HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

TIPPER TRUCK HGV Tipper Plunges 20ft From M3 Bridge in Serious Crash as Major Junction Closed

UK News
Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

ARMED SHAKEDOWN Armed Police Arrest Teenager After Knife Report in Stockton

UK News
Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

DRUGS HAUL Van Driver Jailed After £220,000 Cannabis Haul Found Hidden in Roof

UK News
National Motor Museum to leave Beaulieu after six decades as search begins for new home

SHOCKING NEWS National Motor Museum to leave Beaulieu after six decades as search begins for new home

UK News
Woman, 23, charged with murder after man found dead at Southampton flats

MURDER CHARGE Woman, 23, charged with murder after man found dead at Southampton flats

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Firefighters tackle chip shop blaze on West Street in Bourne

CHIPPY TEA Firefighters tackle chip shop blaze on West Street in Bourne

UK News
Firefighters tackle chip shop blaze on West Street in Bourne

Firefighters tackle chip shop blaze on West Street in Bourne

UK News
100 firefighters battle huge Barking industrial estate blaze as smoke hits A13

MAJOR BLAZE 100 firefighters battle huge Barking industrial estate blaze as smoke hits A13

UK News
100 firefighters battle huge Barking industrial estate blaze as smoke hits A13

100 firefighters battle huge Barking industrial estate blaze as smoke hits A13

UK News
Media success instead of movement on the front line: a strategy of intimidation tested by history, and its inevitable finale

Media success instead of movement on the front line: a strategy of intimidation tested by history, and its inevitable finale

UK News
Media success instead of movement on the front line: a strategy of intimidation tested by history, and its inevitable finale

Media success instead of movement on the front line: a strategy of intimidation tested by history, and its inevitable finale

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Killer Re-Sentenced to Life for Brighton Murder After Winning Appeal Against Original Conviction

SENTANCE INCREASE Killer Re-Sentenced to Life for Brighton Murder After Winning Appeal Against Original Conviction

UK News
Killer Re-Sentenced to Life for Brighton Murder After Winning Appeal Against Original Conviction

Killer Re-Sentenced to Life for Brighton Murder After Winning Appeal Against Original Conviction

UK News
Jackpot Odds Explained: Understanding Your Chances

Jackpot Odds Explained: Understanding Your Chances

UK News
Jackpot Odds Explained: Understanding Your Chances

Jackpot Odds Explained: Understanding Your Chances

UK News
Progressive Jackpots Million Dollar Dreams Begin Here

Progressive Jackpots Million Dollar Dreams Begin Here

UK News
Progressive Jackpots Million Dollar Dreams Begin Here

Progressive Jackpots Million Dollar Dreams Begin Here

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Two Men Jailed After Victim Held at Gunpoint and Robbed of £13,000 Bracelet in Yelverton

HELD AT GUNPOINT Two Men Jailed After Victim Held at Gunpoint and Robbed of £13,000 Bracelet in Yelverton

UK News
Two Men Jailed After Victim Held at Gunpoint and Robbed of £13,000 Bracelet in Yelverton

Two Men Jailed After Victim Held at Gunpoint and Robbed of £13,000 Bracelet in Yelverton

UK News
Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

PUNCHED AND KICKED Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

UK News
Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

Man Jailed After Racially Aggravated Attack on Taxi Driver in Dartford

UK News
Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Found Hidden in Baby Car Seat

USED A BABY Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Found Hidden in Baby Car Seat

UK News
Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Found Hidden in Baby Car Seat

Bradford Drug Dealer Jailed After Cocaine Found Hidden in Baby Car Seat

UK News
Watch Live