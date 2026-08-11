Chichester Man Jailed After Strangling Woman and Attacking Her With Beer Can

A violent domestic abuser who intentionally strangled a woman before later attacking her as she slept has been jailed for three years. Benjamin Usher, 34, from Chichester, West Sussex, subjected the survivor to two violent attacks which left her with significant physical injuries and lasting emotional harm. Usher appeared at Guildford Crown Court on Friday, August 7, where he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of intentional strangulation. He was sentenced to three years in prison and handed an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting the survivor in any way.

Survivor strangled and punched in face

The first attack happened on the evening of November 16, 2025. Usher intentionally strangled the woman, cutting off her breathing. When he eventually released her, and she attempted to escape, he pushed her to the ground and punched her in the face. The attack left her with a black eye and haemorrhage. His violence continued just over two months later. On January 29, 2026, Usher attacked the woman while she was asleep in bed. He repeatedly struck her with a sealed beer can with such force that the can burst, soaking her in beer. The survivor was left with two black eyes and haemorrhage following the assault.

‘Instead I was sold a nightmare’

The survivor attended Guildford Crown Court for Usher’s sentencing and delivered a powerful statement describing the lasting impact his abuse has had on her life. She told the court: “I wasn’t searching for a perfect life or material things. My dream was much simpler than that. I wanted a home where love was unconditional and where kindness was stronger than fear. “Instead I was sold a nightmare. “It has taken me a long time to understand how serious the abuse really was. When you live with fear for long enough, it becomes normal. “It wasn’t until I finally spoke about everything and looked back at what had happened that I realised just how much of myself had disappeared. “The hardest thing to accept is that I do not believe I will ever be the same person again. “I cannot undo what has happened. I can only try to rebuild what was broken. “I hope the people in this room today understand that the impact of these offences did not end on the day they were committed.”

‘Deliberate, sustained and deeply harmful’

Investigating officer Detective Constable Dan Baldwin praised the survivor for the courage she showed throughout the investigation and court proceedings. He said: “The survivor in this case has shown immense courage throughout the investigation and court process. “Her bravery in speaking about what happened to her has helped ensure Usher has been brought before the courts to be held accountable for his actions. “These were not isolated moments of violence. Usher’s offending was deliberate, sustained and deeply harmful. “I want anyone experiencing domestic abuse to know that they will be listened to and supported. “We will investigate reports of abuse thoroughly, pursue violent offenders robustly and work with partners to help safeguard those at risk. “If you are experiencing abuse, or you are worried about someone you know, please contact us. You do not have to wait until things escalate, and you do not have to face it alone.” Usher, whose date of birth is October 11, 1991, will now serve his prison sentence while the indefinite restraining order remains in place to protect the survivor.