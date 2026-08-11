Two Men Sentenced After Police Smash Ketamine and Cannabis Drug Gang in Ellesmere Port

Two men have been sentenced after police uncovered a drug-dealing operation supplying ketamine and cannabis in Ellesmere Port, seizing thousands of pounds worth of drugs along with e-bikes and e-scooters. Anthony Goss, 19, and Carter Johnson, 20, both of Princes Road, Ellesmere Port, appeared at Chester Crown Court on Monday, August 10. The pair pleaded guilty to two counts each of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs. Goss was sentenced to 24 months in a young offenders institution. Johnson was handed a drug rehabilitation order and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work. Both men were also ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £114 surcharge.

Plain-clothes officers spotted suspected drug deal

The investigation began in June after officers from Ellesmere Port Proactive CID received information about a gang suspected of dealing ketamine and cannabis in the Stanney area. Police carried out a series of enquiries before plain-clothes officers spotted Johnson dealing drugs on June 30. He was stopped and searched, with officers recovering what police described as a large quantity of ketamine and cannabis. Johnson was arrested at the scene and subsequently released on bail. Further police enquiries led officers to execute a warrant at an address on Flint Court. Six people were arrested at the property, including Goss and Johnson, and officers recovered further quantities of illegal drugs. Goss and Johnson were subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of ketamine and cannabis between June 7 and July 9, 2026. Four other suspects arrested during the investigation have been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

£2,500 of drugs and e-bikes seized

Detective Sergeant Thomas Philpotts, of Ellesmere Port Proactive CID, said the investigation had resulted in more than £2,500 worth of ketamine and cannabis being recovered. Police also seized five e-bikes and two e-scooters which officers say were being used by the gang to deal drugs. DS Philpotts said: “Illegal drugs have a hugely detrimental impact on our communities, and I’m pleased that the team here at Ellesmere Port have now closed down another drugs gang who were operating in our town. “During this investigation alone, we recovered more than £2,500 worth of ketamine and cannabis, along with five e-bikes and two e-scooters which the gang were using to deal drugs. “While Goss and Johnson have now been sentenced, our fight against illegal drugs remains ongoing and I urge anyone with any information in relation to the supply of drugs in Ellesmere Port to get in touch.” Anyone with information about drug dealing in Ellesmere Port can contact Cheshire Police on 101 or report information online. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.