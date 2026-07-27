Major Road Closed After Serious Collision in Birmingham

A major road has been closed in Birmingham following a serious road traffic collision, with motorists urged to avoid the area as emergency services remain at the scene. West Midlands Police are currently responding to the incident on Tyburn Road, close to Salford Circus, where significant road closures have been put in place. The force said the closures affect traffic travelling both into and out of Birmingham, with disruption expected to continue for some time.

Police Urge Drivers to Avoid Area

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision on Tyburn Road, Birmingham. “Road closures are in place both into and out of the city, near Salford Circus, and we expect these to remain in place for some time. “We are urging drivers to avoid the area and will provide further updates when we can.”

Delays Expected

Motorists are being advised to seek alternative routes as officers and other emergency services continue dealing with the incident. The nature of the collision and the number of vehicles involved have not yet been confirmed. Police have also not released any information regarding injuries at this stage.

Investigation Underway

Collision investigators are expected to remain at the scene while enquiries are carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Drivers are urged to avoid the Tyburn Road area until the road reopens. This is a breaking news story. Further updates will be published as more information becomes available.