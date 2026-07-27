Four-Year-Old Boy Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Northwood Collision

Police Chase in Croydon Ends in Serious Crash with Multiple Trapped Victims

Drug Addict Jailed Nearly Four Years for Snatching Bag from 83-Year-Old in Northampton Attack

Dangerous Rapist Daniel Bennett on the Run After Fleeing Weymouth Bail Hostel – Police Urge Public to Call 999

Swindon Shooting: Two Held After Man Seriously Injured in Gun Attack Near Sackville Close

A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being struck by a car in Northwood on Sunday evening. Emergency services were called to The Broadway, Northwood , at 8.48pm on Sunday 26 July following reports of a collision involving a car and a young child. The London Ambulance Service dispatched a major trauma response, sending ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and London’s Air Ambulance to the scene. A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.48pm on Sunday 26 July to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on The Broadway, Northwood. “We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and London’s Air Ambulance. “Our crews treated a four-year-old boy at the scene before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority.” The Metropolitan Police said the child remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital. The driver of the car remained at the scene and provided officers with an initial account of the incident. No arrests have been made. A police cordon remains in place while specialist collision investigators examine the scene and establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision. Enquiries are ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.