Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

INVESIGATION ON GOING Four-Year-Old Boy Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Northwood Collision

Four-Year-Old Boy Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Northwood Collision

A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being struck by a car in Northwood on Sunday evening. Emergency services were called to The Broadway, Northwood, at 8.48pm on Sunday 26 July following reports of a collision involving a car and a young child. The London Ambulance Service dispatched a major trauma response, sending ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and London’s Air Ambulance to the scene. A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.48pm on Sunday 26 July to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on The Broadway, Northwood. “We sent resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, an incident response officer, an advanced paramedic and London’s Air Ambulance. “Our crews treated a four-year-old boy at the scene before taking him to a major trauma centre as a priority.” The Metropolitan Police said the child remains in a life-threatening condition in hospital. The driver of the car remained at the scene and provided officers with an initial account of the incident. No arrests have been made. A police cordon remains in place while specialist collision investigators examine the scene and establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision. Enquiries are ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Collision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Disgraced Soldier Cathal Crotty Released Early After Serving 18 Months of Two-Year Sentence

EARLY RELEASE Disgraced Soldier Cathal Crotty Released Early After Serving 18 Months of Two-Year Sentence

UK News
The Digital Trail That Solved a Murder: How 400 Text Messages Helped Convict a Killer Without a Body

TEXT TRAIL The Digital Trail That Solved a Murder: How 400 Text Messages Helped Convict a Killer Without a Body

UK News
Police Release CCTV Image After Woman Robbed of £700 Lego Set on Cornwall Train

MANHUNT LAUNCHED Police Release CCTV Image After Woman Robbed of £700 Lego Set on Cornwall Train

UK News
Police Appeal to Identify Boy Following Child Welfare Concerns at Sutton Coldfield Station

MAJOR CONCERNS Police Appeal to Identify Boy Following Child Welfare Concerns at Sutton Coldfield Station

UK News
Man Arrested After Two Attempted Rape Investigations Launched in Rochdale

RAPE PROBE Man Arrested After Two Attempted Rape Investigations Launched in Rochdale

UK News
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

FIND INDIA Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Exeter Teen Last Seen on Friday Morning

UK News
Tractor and Straw Trailer Fire Spreads to Field Near Hullbridge

TRACTOR BLAZE Tractor and Straw Trailer Fire Spreads to Field Near Hullbridge

UK News
Crops and Bushes Catch Fire in Tudeley as Crews Tackle Blaze That Spread to Field

FIELD BLAZE Crops and Bushes Catch Fire in Tudeley as Crews Tackle Blaze That Spread to Field

UK News
Family of Murdered Stockton Man Say They Are “Learning to Live With a Pain That Does Not Fade”

CHASED AND KILLED Family of Murdered Stockton Man Say They Are “Learning to Live With a Pain That Does Not Fade”

UK News
Three People Taken to Hospital After Water Rescue Near Clacton Pier

TRIO AIRLIFTED Three People Taken to Hospital After Water Rescue Near Clacton Pier

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Student Police Officer’s Career Ends Before It Began After Drink-Driving Conviction

BAD APPLE Student Police Officer’s Career Ends Before It Began After Drink-Driving Conviction

UK News
Student Police Officer’s Career Ends Before It Began After Drink-Driving Conviction

Student Police Officer’s Career Ends Before It Began After Drink-Driving Conviction

UK News
Son Denies Murdering Father Despite Voicemail Saying ‘I Wanted to Kill Him’, Court Hears

VOICE MAIL Son Denies Murdering Father Despite Voicemail Saying ‘I Wanted to Kill Him’, Court Hears

UK News
Son Denies Murdering Father Despite Voicemail Saying ‘I Wanted to Kill Him’, Court Hears

Son Denies Murdering Father Despite Voicemail Saying ‘I Wanted to Kill Him’, Court Hears

UK News
MI5 Agents Break Silence on Secret Mission That Helped Stop 2006 Liquid Bomb Plot

LIQUID BOMB PLOT MI5 Agents Break Silence on Secret Mission That Helped Stop 2006 Liquid Bomb Plot

UK News
MI5 Agents Break Silence on Secret Mission That Helped Stop 2006 Liquid Bomb Plot

MI5 Agents Break Silence on Secret Mission That Helped Stop 2006 Liquid Bomb Plot

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Families Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Four Men Killed in Huyton Crash

HEARTFELT TRIBUTES Families Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Four Men Killed in Huyton Crash

UK News
Families Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Four Men Killed in Huyton Crash

Families Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Four Men Killed in Huyton Crash

UK News
Disqualified Driver Jailed After Attempting to Drive Wrong Way onto A46 Dual Carriageway

EXTENDED BAN Disqualified Driver Jailed After Attempting to Drive Wrong Way onto A46 Dual Carriageway

UK News
Disqualified Driver Jailed After Attempting to Drive Wrong Way onto A46 Dual Carriageway

Disqualified Driver Jailed After Attempting to Drive Wrong Way onto A46 Dual Carriageway

UK News
Driver Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Westerleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

FATAL COLLISION Driver Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Westerleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
Driver Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Westerleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Driver Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Westerleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Armed Police Arrest Man After Knife Stand-Off in Newhaven

ARMED STAND OFF Armed Police Arrest Man After Knife Stand-Off in Newhaven

UK News
Armed Police Arrest Man After Knife Stand-Off in Newhaven

Armed Police Arrest Man After Knife Stand-Off in Newhaven

UK News
Police Release E-fit After Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted in Broad Daylight in St Leonards

POLICE PROBE Police Release E-fit After Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted in Broad Daylight in St Leonards

UK News
Police Release E-fit After Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted in Broad Daylight in St Leonards

Police Release E-fit After Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted in Broad Daylight in St Leonards

UK News
Rapist Accidentally Freed From Prison Jailed for 18 Years After Fleeing UK

PRISON BLUNDER Rapist Accidentally Freed From Prison Jailed for 18 Years After Fleeing UK

UK News
Rapist Accidentally Freed From Prison Jailed for 18 Years After Fleeing UK

Rapist Accidentally Freed From Prison Jailed for 18 Years After Fleeing UK

UK News
Watch Live