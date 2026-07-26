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POLICE PROBE Police Release E-fit After Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted in Broad Daylight in St Leonards

Police Release E-fit After Teenage Girl Sexually Assaulted in Broad Daylight in St Leonards

Police have released an e-fit image of a man they want to trace after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in broad daylight in East Sussex. Detectives from Sussex Police are investigating the incident, which happened at around 3pm on Monday 20 July in a field near Edinburgh Road, St Leonards. The force said a man approached the teenage girl before sexually assaulting her by touching. The victim screamed, causing the suspect to flee the scene on foot towards Filsham Road.

E-fit Released

Officers have now issued an e-fit of the suspect in the hope that someone will recognise him. He is described as:

  • White.
  • Between 5ft 9in and 5ft 11in tall.
  • Aged between his early 30s and mid-40s.
  • Light brown curly hair.
  • Stubble.
  • Wearing a red jacket and dark blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Appeal for Witnesses

Detective Sergeant Daisy Alden said: “The investigation continues to move at pace and our specially trained officers are supporting the victim. “We have released this e-fit of the suspect and are keen to hear from anyone who may know who he is or have information about him. “We are also appealing for any witnesses who were in the area who may have seen anyone of this description acting suspiciously or saw the incident to come forward. “We would also like to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV or doorbell footage which could help our investigation. “We understand the concern this has caused in the local community so please speak to our neighbourhood police officers who are in the area.”

Information Requested

Sussex Police are urging anyone who recognises the man, witnessed the incident, or has CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area around Edinburgh Road and Filsham Road at the time of the incident to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting details of the incident. The investigation remains ongoing.

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Topics :CrimePolice

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