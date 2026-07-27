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ANTI SOCIAL Kent Police Seize Eight Bikes in Ramsgate Crackdown on Anti-Social Behaviour

Kent Police Seize Eight Bikes in Ramsgate Crackdown on Anti-Social Behaviour

Eight bicycles have been seized and a group of teenagers dispersed during a police operation targeting anti-social behaviour at a popular Ramsgate park. Kent Police launched the enforcement operation following months of complaints about disorder at Ellington Park, where officers received repeated reports of dangerous cycling, intimidation and criminal damage.

Complaints Over Dangerous Cycling

Between May and July 2026, police received multiple reports of anti-social behaviour in the park, including bicycles being ridden in a dangerous and threatening manner. Officers said groups of teenagers had been reported for verbally abusing park staff and members of the public, climbing onto the roof of the park’s bandstand and riding at high speed close to pedestrians. Damage was also reported at the on-site café.

Eight Teenagers Dispersed

On Thursday 23 July, plain-clothed officers and uniformed patrols carried out a targeted operation at the park. Using dispersal powers, officers ordered eight suspected troublemakers to leave the area. Each teenager was issued with an Acceptable Behaviour Agreement, while eight bicycles believed to have been used in an anti-social manner were seized.

Police Issue Warning

Thanet Community Safety Unit Inspector Rich Batten said officers would continue to take robust action against anyone responsible for making public spaces unsafe. He said: “We are fortunate to have some lovely parks in Thanet, which are appreciated by residents and visitors alike and which staff and community groups work hard to keep safe and enjoyable for everyone. “We absolutely will not tolerate the actions of those whose appalling behaviour would spoil these beautiful spaces for the vast majority of people, who behave courteously and respectfully towards others. “Under dispersal order legislation, as well as ordering anyone suspected of anti-social behaviour to leave the area, officers are able to seize items suspected of being used in an anti-social manner, including bicycles. Anyone riding a bike responsibly is welcome to do so. “We will continue our enforcement activity and I would urge anyone experiencing issues to report incidents to us promptly, to ensure we can deliver a robust and proportionate response.”

Patrols to Continue

Kent Police said officers will continue carrying out patrols and enforcement activity in and around Ellington Park as part of ongoing efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour and keep the park safe for residents, visitors and families.

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