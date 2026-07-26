Driver Dies Following Two-Vehicle Crash in Westerleigh as Police Appeal for Witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a two-vehicle collision on the outskirts of Bristol. Emergency services were called to Westerleigh Road, Westerleigh, at around 9.15pm on Friday 24 July following a collision involving a black Audi A4 and a green Land Rover Defender. Despite the efforts of emergency personnel, the driver of the Audi was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer. Officers from Avon and Somerset Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision and are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to the crash or who may have relevant dashcam footage. A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments leading up to it.” Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 5226207888, or submit details via the force’s online appeals portal. Enquiries into the fatal collision are ongoing.