Drug Dealer Convicted After Police Chase Through Birmingham Ends with Heroin and Crack Cocaine Seizure

A suspected drug dealer has been convicted after attempting to flee police through the streets of Birmingham before throwing away a bag containing hundreds of wraps of heroin and crack cocaine. Mohammed Jangheer, 45, of Village Road, was found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court. He was remanded into custody and will be sentenced in September.

Officers Spot Suspicious Behaviour

The incident unfolded on 5 August when officers on patrol in the Villa Road area of Handsworth spotted Jangheer acting suspiciously. When officers attempted to speak to him, he refused to stop and ran from the scene. A foot chase followed through nearby streets.

Bag of Drugs Thrown Over Wall

During the pursuit, Jangheer threw a bag over a wall in an apparent attempt to dispose of evidence. Officers quickly recovered the bag and discovered it contained a substantial quantity of Class A drugs. A mobile phone seized during the arrest also revealed evidence linking him to drug dealing.

More Than 400 Drug Wraps Recovered

Police recovered more than 400 wraps of drugs, which were later tested and confirmed to contain heroin and crack cocaine. Jangheer was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply both Class A drugs. Although he denied the offences, a jury at Birmingham Crown Court found him guilty on Monday 20 July following a trial.

Sentencing Next Month

Following the verdict, Jangheer was remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing hearing, which is due to take place in September. West Midlands Police said the conviction forms part of its continued efforts to tackle the supply of Class A drugs and target those responsible for bringing heroin and crack cocaine into communities across Birmingham.