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WEATHER WARNING Amber Heat Health Alert Issued for South East as Temperatures Set to Soar

Amber Heat Health Alert Issued for South East as Temperatures Set to Soar

An Amber Heat Health Alert has been issued for the South East as forecasters warn soaring temperatures could pose a significant risk to health, particularly for vulnerable people. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has upgraded its heat-health warning for the South East, along with London, the East of England and the East Midlands, as another spell of hot weather is expected to grip parts of England. The amber alert is in force from 9am on Wednesday 29 July until 9am on Thursday 30 July.

Health Officials Urge Public to Take Care

An amber alert means the heat is expected to have a significant impact on health and social care services, with increased risks for older people, young children and those with underlying medical conditions. There may also be increased demand on NHS services as temperatures climb. The warning comes as temperatures are forecast to reach the low to mid-30s Celsius across parts of southern England during the latest heatwave.

Advice to Stay Safe in the Heat

Health officials are urging people to take simple precautions to reduce the risk of heat-related illness, including:

  • Stay out of direct sunlight, particularly between 11am and 3pm.
  • Wear a hat, sunglasses and loose, light-coloured clothing.
  • Apply SPF 30 or higher sunscreen with high UVA protection regularly.
  • Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive alcohol.
  • Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.
  • Keep homes cool by closing curtains and opening windows when temperatures fall.
  • Never leave children, vulnerable adults or animals inside parked vehicles.
  • Check regularly on elderly neighbours, relatives and anyone with long-term health conditions.

Watch for Heat Exhaustion

The NHS is reminding people to be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion, which include dizziness, headaches, excessive sweating, nausea and weakness. If someone develops symptoms that do not improve after cooling down and rehydrating, medical advice should be sought by contacting NHS 111. Anyone showing signs of heatstroke, including confusion, collapse or loss of consciousness, should be treated as a medical emergency by calling 999 immediately.

Increased Wildfire Risk

The prolonged spell of hot, dry weather has also increased the risk of grass and heathland fires, with fire services urging people to dispose of cigarettes responsibly and avoid using disposable barbecues in open countryside. The amber heat-health alert remains under review, with the UKHSA and Met Office continuing to monitor weather conditions throughout the week.

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