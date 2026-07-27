Pair Jailed for More Than 20 Years After Brutal Home Invasion Robbery in Derbyshire

A man and a woman have been jailed for a combined total of more than 20 years after carrying out a violent home invasion in which a victim was repeatedly beaten with metal weapons before his BMW was stolen. Liam Rhodes, 28, of no fixed abode, and Sarah Hughes, 48, of Abbeyfield Road, Sheffield, were sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Friday 26 June after being convicted of robbery and burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Victim Attacked in His Own Home

The court heard that at around 7.30am on Friday 17 November 2023, a man in his 20s opened the door of his flat in Springfield Close, Eckington, to take his dog for a walk. As he did so, Rhodes and an unidentified accomplice forced their way inside the property. The victim was immediately assaulted, being struck with a metal bar and another object concealed inside a sock. Moments later, Hughes entered the flat carrying a metal bar and joined in the attack.

Brutal Assault

During the terrifying ordeal, Rhodes went upstairs and threw the victim’s belongings down the stairs before grabbing a metal connecting rod from a shoe rack and striking the victim over the head. The court heard Rhodes and the unidentified accomplice then dragged the victim into an upstairs kitchen, where he was repeatedly punched and kicked. The attackers stole several items, including the victim’s watch and car keys, before driving away in his BMW. The stolen vehicle was later recovered by Derbyshire Police.

Victim Taken to Hospital

The victim suffered multiple head and facial injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said he identified Rhodes as someone known to him and told detectives he had previously received threats from him before the attack.

Police Investigation

During the investigation, officers recovered a Ford Focus hired by Rhodes. Inside the vehicle they found the victim’s stolen watch, providing key evidence linking him to the robbery. Hughes was later identified during an identity parade. When questioned by detectives, both defendants either made no comment or remained silent during police interviews.

More Than 20 Years Behind Bars

At Derby Crown Court:

Liam Rhodes was sentenced to 11 years’ imprisonment .

was sentenced to . Sarah Hughes was jailed for 10 years and six months.

The pair received a combined sentence of more than 21 years.

Detective Praises Victim’s Courage

Following the sentencing, Temporary Detective Constable Alice Cundy, who led the investigation, said:

“This was a truly terrifying attack which left the victim with numerous injuries to his head and face.

“The victim was attacked in his own home – a place of sanctuary where he should have felt safest.

“The actions of Rhodes and Hughes were vicious and we are pleased to see that they have been given long sentences, which reflect the severity of their crimes.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim for their bravery and thank the investigation team for their professionalism during this investigation.”

The sentencing brings to an end Derbyshire Police’s investigation into the violent robbery, while enquiries to identify the second male involved in the attack continue.