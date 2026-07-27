McDonald’s Door Supervisor Left With Fractured Skull After Baseball Bat Revenge Attack as Man Jailed

A man who launched a brutal revenge attack on a McDonald’s door supervisor with a baseball bat, leaving him with life-threatening head injuries, has been jailed for nine years. Braulio Joaquim Lemos, 33, of Northumberland Close, Nottingham, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 24 July after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent. The violent assault followed an earlier confrontation outside the fast-food restaurant in Nottingham city centre.

Revenge Attack After Being Ejected

The incident began at around 4am on 22 September 2023 when Joaquim Lemos attended the McDonald’s restaurant on Clumber Street. Nottinghamshire Police said he was seen harassing female members of staff and customers by repeatedly asking for their phone numbers. A door supervisor intervened and asked him to leave the restaurant. During the confrontation, Joaquim Lemos punched the security worker before leaving the area.

Returned Armed With Baseball Bat

Instead of leaving the matter there, the court heard Joaquim Lemos returned home, changed into a hooded tracksuit and armed himself with a baseball bat. At approximately 5.18am, he returned to Clumber Street and hid behind a parked van before launching a surprise attack. He ran across the road and struck the same door supervisor to the side of the head with the bat before fleeing the scene carrying the weapon.

Victim Suffered Serious Brain Injury

The injured door supervisor was rushed to hospital, where doctors discovered he had sustained a fractured skull and a brain haemorrhage. The injuries were described as serious and potentially life-changing. Following an investigation by Nottinghamshire Police detectives, Joaquim Lemos was identified and arrested.

Guilty Plea Before Trial

The 33-year-old eventually admitted grievous bodily harm with intent on the day his trial was due to begin. On Friday 24 July, a judge at Nottingham Crown Court sentenced him to nine years’ imprisonment.

Police Welcome Sentence

The conviction brings to an end a lengthy investigation into what detectives described as a deliberate revenge attack on a member of security staff who had simply been carrying out his duties. Police said the sentence reflects the extreme violence used during the assault and the devastating injuries suffered by the victim.