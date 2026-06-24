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TRIO JAILED Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

Sheffield Brothers Jailed for Sexual Abuse of Five Women

Three Sheffield brothers have been sentenced to a combined 40 years in prison for sexually abusing five women, including a case involving rape, between 2004 and 2008. Amar Ilyas, 41, received 27 years but was sentenced in his absence after fleeing to Pakistan while on bail. His brothers Kamran Ilyas, 38, and Kamar Ilyas, 39, were given 3 and 10 years, respectively. The National Crime Agency (NCA) is actively searching for Amar Ilyas and appeals for information.

Long-term Abuse Revealed

The abuse spanned four years, beginning when one victim was just 12 years old, with the brothers aged 17 and 18 at the time. The victim testified about repeated sexual offences committed by Amar, Kamran, and Kamar Ilyas.

Sentences Reflect Severity

Amar Ilyas was convicted of 20 sexual offences, including rape, against five women and sentenced to 27 years in prison. Kamran Ilyas received a 3-year sentence, while Kamar Ilyas was jailed for 10 years for their involvement in the abuse of the same victim.

Fugitive Brother Sought

Amar Ilyas absconded to Pakistan after being granted bail and failed to appear at his trial in September 2025. The NCA urges anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them or report anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or online.

Police Appeal For Public Help

Authorities stress the importance of locating Amar Ilyas to ensure justice is served. The case highlights ongoing efforts to tackle historic sexual abuse and bring perpetrators to justice in the Sheffield area.

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