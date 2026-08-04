Police offer £20,000 reward to trace man wanted over fatal Primrose Hill stabbing

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old filmmaking student in north London have offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man they say they “urgently wish to trace”. The Metropolitan Police have appealed for information on the whereabouts of Jordan Asije, 22, in connection with the murder of Finbar Sullivan, who was fatally stabbed during a fight in Primrose Hill on 7 April 2026. Officers have also issued a direct appeal to Asije, urging him to hand himself in.

Direct appeal from detectives

Detective Inspector Andy Griffin, who is leading the investigation, said:

“Jordan, if you are reading this, I urge you to do the right thing and hand yourself in at the nearest police station.

“I also want to make it clear that anyone knowingly assisting Jordan to evade arrest, or harbouring him, may be committing a criminal offence and can expect to be investigated and dealt with robustly.”

Police say Asije is known to frequent north London. While officers do not believe he poses a threat to the wider public, they have urged members of the public not to approach him if he is seen. Instead, anyone spotting him should call 999 immediately.

Student killed during park fight

Finbar Sullivan, 21, was stabbed during an altercation in Primrose Hill in the early evening of Tuesday 7 April. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died from his injuries. A second man in his 20s was also injured in the incident but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. Finbar, a filmmaking student, has been remembered by his family as a “really lovely person.”

Three already charged

Three men have already been charged with Finbar’s murder:

Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu , 27

, 27 Alexis Bidace , 25

, 25 Ernest Boateng, 25

Proceedings against them remain ongoing.

£20,000 reward offered

As part of the continuing investigation, the Metropolitan Police are now offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to the arrest of Jordan Asije. Detective Inspector Griffin added:

“My thoughts remain with Finbar’s family following their truly devastating loss.

“We have made significant progress in understanding the events that led to his tragic death and our enquiries continue.

“As part of this work, a reward of up to £20,000 is now being offered to encourage the public to help us arrest everyone we believe was involved in the murder.

“No piece of information is too small and what may appear insignificant to you, could prove vital to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about Jordan Asije’s whereabouts is urged to call 999 if he is seen, or contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting CAD 6448/07APR26. Information can also be provided anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers.