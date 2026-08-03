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BRAVERY PRAISED Police Officer Honoured After Risking His Life to Save Seriously Injured Woman on M3

Police Officer Honoured After Risking His Life to Save Seriously Injured Woman on M3

A police officer who put himself in the path of oncoming motorway traffic to save a seriously injured woman has been recognised for his exceptional bravery. Police Constable Colin Jackson was presented with a Certificate of Congratulations at the recent Joint Operations Unit Awards after his courageous actions on the M3 near Fleet Services helped save the woman’s life. The incident happened shortly after 10pm on 23 May 2025, when Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary received reports of concerns for the welfare of a woman on the motorway.

Officer Entered Live Motorway Lane

When officers arrived, they discovered the woman had already been seriously injured after being struck by a passing vehicle. In darkness, with the casualty unable to move because of the severity of her injuries, officers faced an extremely dangerous situation. Recognising the urgency, PC Jackson stepped into the live carriageway, placing himself at considerable personal risk in order to bring approaching traffic to a halt. His decisive actions created a safe area, allowing him to administer emergency first aid until additional emergency services arrived.

“We Need to Act Quickly”

Reflecting on the incident, PC Jackson said:

“We are often faced with dangerous situations in our jobs as police officers, and we need to act quickly and make the right decision under pressure.

“I’m happy to say this was one of those situations where we were able to help someone and I’m glad my actions played some part in that.”

Recognised for Bravery

PC Jackson received his award during the Joint Operations Unit Awards held at Holdsworth Hall in Sulhamstead on 23 June, where more than 40 officers and police staff from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police were recognised for outstanding service. Chief Superintendent Simon Dodds praised PC Jackson’s actions, saying:

“PC Jackson demonstrated exceptional courage and professionalism in an extremely challenging and dangerous situation.

“His quick thinking and decisive actions helped bring a vulnerable member of the public to safety and ensured she received the urgent care she needed.

“His compassion, bravery and commitment to protecting others reflect the very best of policing.”

The award recognises the officer’s willingness to place himself in harm’s way to protect the public and highlights the often dangerous situations officers face while responding to emergencies.

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