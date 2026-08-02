Amber Heat Health Alert Issued for South East as Temperatures Set to Soar

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an Amber Heat Health Alert for the South East of England, warning that rising temperatures could pose a significant risk to health over the coming days. The alert covers the Thames Valley and wider South East region and is in force from 11am on Monday 3 August until 11am on Wednesday 5 August. Health officials are urging residents to take extra precautions, particularly those most vulnerable to the effects of hot weather, including older people, young children and those with long-term medical conditions.

Public urged to take precautions

The UKHSA is advising people to:

Stay out of direct sunlight during the hottest part of the day, between 11am and 3pm .

. Wear light, loose-fitting clothing, sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.

Apply sunscreen regularly, using at least SPF 30 with 4 or 5-star UVA protection .

with . Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive alcohol.

Avoid strenuous physical activity during peak temperatures, opting for early morning or evening if exercising outdoors.

Keep homes cool by closing curtains on sun-facing windows and opening windows when outdoor temperatures are lower.

Never leave children, vulnerable adults or animals inside parked vehicles.

Anyone planning to swim is also encouraged to use supervised swimming pools or designated bathing areas.

Increased health risks

Amber Heat Health Alerts are issued when weather conditions are expected to have significant impacts on health and social care services. The alert warns that high temperatures can increase the risk of heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration and worsening of existing health conditions. People are being encouraged to check regularly on elderly relatives, neighbours and vulnerable members of the community to ensure they remain safe during the hot spell.

Wildfire concerns remain

The warning comes as firefighters across England continue to respond to an increased number of grass and wildfire incidents following prolonged dry weather. Residents are urged to take extra care outdoors by avoiding disposable barbecues, discarding cigarettes responsibly and reporting fires immediately.

When to seek medical help

Anyone suffering symptoms of heat exhaustion that do not improve after cooling down should contact NHS 111. In a medical emergency, or if someone is showing signs of heatstroke, including confusion, loss of consciousness or a body temperature above 40°C, members of the public should dial 999 immediately. Authorities are advising everyone to stay informed through official weather and health updates while the Amber Heat Health Alert remains in place.