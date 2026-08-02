Jet Ski Influencer Lucky to Survive After Blacking Out Mid-Stunt and Crashing Into Dock at Full Speed

A popular jet ski influencer is lucky to be alive after blacking out in the middle of a stunt before crashing into a dock at full throttle. Dillan Stapler, who has built a large following online for performing extreme jet ski tricks, was captured on video losing consciousness while riding backwards on his watercraft moments before the dramatic crash. The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Stapler performing the stunt before suddenly slumping over the handlebars as the jet ski continues travelling at speed. Unable to regain control, the machine ploughs directly into a dock, with the impact throwing him from the jet ski.

Friend Rushes to Help

A friend who was nearby quickly came to his aid following the crash. Despite the severity of the collision, Stapler survived the incident and later addressed the video online, insisting he has no history of blacking out and had not taken drugs or alcohol before the stunt. He also said he has performed the same manoeuvre many times previously without any problems.

Mystery Behind Collapse

The cause of the blackout remains unclear. Some viewers have suggested his life jacket may have ridden up around his neck while he was leaning backwards, temporarily restricting blood flow or causing him to lose consciousness. Others have speculated it may have been caused by a sudden medical episode. Stapler has not confirmed the cause, saying he simply has “no idea what happened.”

Calls for Medical Checks

The frightening incident has prompted many followers to urge the influencer to undergo medical tests before returning to performing high-risk stunts. While the exact reason for the blackout remains unknown, the footage serves as a stark reminder of how quickly extreme sports can become life-threatening. Fortunately, despite the spectacular crash, Stapler escaped with his life in what many viewers have described as an incredibly lucky outcome.