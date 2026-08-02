Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

WORLD NEWS Jet Ski Influencer Lucky to Survive After Blacking Out Mid-Stunt and Crashing Into Dock at Full Speed

Jet Ski Influencer Lucky to Survive After Blacking Out Mid-Stunt and Crashing Into Dock at Full Speed

A popular jet ski influencer is lucky to be alive after blacking out in the middle of a stunt before crashing into a dock at full throttle. Dillan Stapler, who has built a large following online for performing extreme jet ski tricks, was captured on video losing consciousness while riding backwards on his watercraft moments before the dramatic crash. The footage, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Stapler performing the stunt before suddenly slumping over the handlebars as the jet ski continues travelling at speed. Unable to regain control, the machine ploughs directly into a dock, with the impact throwing him from the jet ski.

Friend Rushes to Help

A friend who was nearby quickly came to his aid following the crash. Despite the severity of the collision, Stapler survived the incident and later addressed the video online, insisting he has no history of blacking out and had not taken drugs or alcohol before the stunt. He also said he has performed the same manoeuvre many times previously without any problems.

Mystery Behind Collapse

The cause of the blackout remains unclear. Some viewers have suggested his life jacket may have ridden up around his neck while he was leaning backwards, temporarily restricting blood flow or causing him to lose consciousness. Others have speculated it may have been caused by a sudden medical episode. Stapler has not confirmed the cause, saying he simply has “no idea what happened.”

Calls for Medical Checks

The frightening incident has prompted many followers to urge the influencer to undergo medical tests before returning to performing high-risk stunts. While the exact reason for the blackout remains unknown, the footage serves as a stark reminder of how quickly extreme sports can become life-threatening. Fortunately, despite the spectacular crash, Stapler escaped with his life in what many viewers have described as an incredibly lucky outcome.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :AviationCollision

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Former Royal College of Music Professor Denies Sexually Assaulting Student During Violin Lesson

TRIAL UPDATE Former Royal College of Music Professor Denies Sexually Assaulting Student During Violin Lesson

UK News
Mystery Deepens Over Death of Edinburgh Charity Worker Found in Suitcase in Athens

PROBE CONTINUES Mystery Deepens Over Death of Edinburgh Charity Worker Found in Suitcase in Athens

UK News
B&Q Urges Customers to Stop Using Table Fan Immediately Over Fire and Electric Shock Risk

URGENT RECALL B&Q Urges Customers to Stop Using Table Fan Immediately Over Fire and Electric Shock Risk

UK News
Families Evacuated From Finkley Down Farm Amid Gas Leak Near Andover

GAS DRAMA Families Evacuated From Finkley Down Farm Amid Gas Leak Near Andover

UK News
Three HGVs Involved in M25 Crash Near Dartford Crossing as Lane Closed and Delays Build

LONG DELAYS Three HGVs Involved in M25 Crash Near Dartford Crossing as Lane Closed and Delays Build

UK News
Major Industrial Fire Breaks Out at Newport Trading Estate as Residents Evacuated

MAJOR RESPONCE Major Industrial Fire Breaks Out at Newport Trading Estate as Residents Evacuated

UK News

HEARTWARMING Firefighters Rescue Eight Ducklings Trapped in Drain After Gruelling Week Battling Essex Wildfires

UK News
Labour Holds Greater Manchester Mayoralty as Low Turnout and Reform Performance Spark Debate

SOCIAL MEDIA FRENZY Labour Holds Greater Manchester Mayoralty as Low Turnout and Reform Performance Spark Debate

UK News
Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

RAPE CHARGES Man Charged After Two Teenage Girls Allegedly Raped in Blackpool Town Centre Alleyway

UK News
Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

COUNTY DURHAM Darlington Offender Jailed After Breaching Court Order Weeks After Child Abuse Image Conviction

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Release Image After Rogue Traders Posing as Utility Workers Target Woman in Horsham Burglary

ROGUE TRADER Police Release Image After Rogue Traders Posing as Utility Workers Target Woman in Horsham Burglary

UK News
Police Release Image After Rogue Traders Posing as Utility Workers Target Woman in Horsham Burglary

Police Release Image After Rogue Traders Posing as Utility Workers Target Woman in Horsham Burglary

UK News
Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Stop Car and Uncover Cannabis and Cocaine Supply Operation

CAR STOP Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Stop Car and Uncover Cannabis and Cocaine Supply Operation

UK News
Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Stop Car and Uncover Cannabis and Cocaine Supply Operation

Drug Dealer Jailed After Police Stop Car and Uncover Cannabis and Cocaine Supply Operation

UK News
Russian ‘Doomsday Radio’ Falls Silent No More After Suspected Cruise Missile Enters Poland

NATO Russian ‘Doomsday Radio’ Falls Silent No More After Suspected Cruise Missile Enters Poland

UK News
Russian ‘Doomsday Radio’ Falls Silent No More After Suspected Cruise Missile Enters Poland

Russian ‘Doomsday Radio’ Falls Silent No More After Suspected Cruise Missile Enters Poland

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

TRIO JAILED Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

UK News
Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

Three Gunmen Jailed After Arsenal of Firearms Found Hidden Inside Modified Car in Coventry

UK News
Teenager Jailed for Life After 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Bradford Street Violence

JAILED LIFE Teenager Jailed for Life After 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Bradford Street Violence

UK News
Teenager Jailed for Life After 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Bradford Street Violence

Teenager Jailed for Life After 19-Year-Old Stabbed to Death in Bradford Street Violence

UK News
Two Men Found Guilty of Running ‘Rocket’ County Lines Drugs Network Between Birmingham and Scunthorpe

CUT OFF Two Men Found Guilty of Running ‘Rocket’ County Lines Drugs Network Between Birmingham and Scunthorpe

UK News
Two Men Found Guilty of Running ‘Rocket’ County Lines Drugs Network Between Birmingham and Scunthorpe

Two Men Found Guilty of Running ‘Rocket’ County Lines Drugs Network Between Birmingham and Scunthorpe

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Sheffield Rapist Jailed for Nine Years After Schoolgirls Filmed Attack on Unconscious Woman

FILMED ATTACK Sheffield Rapist Jailed for Nine Years After Schoolgirls Filmed Attack on Unconscious Woman

UK News
Sheffield Rapist Jailed for Nine Years After Schoolgirls Filmed Attack on Unconscious Woman

Sheffield Rapist Jailed for Nine Years After Schoolgirls Filmed Attack on Unconscious Woman

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Missing Barnsley Father and Hiding Body in Barrel for Six Years

SOUTH YORKSHIRE Man Found Guilty of Murdering Missing Barnsley Father and Hiding Body in Barrel for Six Years

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Murdering Missing Barnsley Father and Hiding Body in Barrel for Six Years

Man Found Guilty of Murdering Missing Barnsley Father and Hiding Body in Barrel for Six Years

UK News
Two Southampton Men Sentenced After Police Seize More Than 300 Wraps of Crack Cocaine and Heroin

CRACK DEALER JAILED Two Southampton Men Sentenced After Police Seize More Than 300 Wraps of Crack Cocaine and Heroin

UK News
Two Southampton Men Sentenced After Police Seize More Than 300 Wraps of Crack Cocaine and Heroin

Two Southampton Men Sentenced After Police Seize More Than 300 Wraps of Crack Cocaine and Heroin

UK News
Watch Live